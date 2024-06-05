Bryan-College Station Baseball Super Regional Projection 2024: Odds and picks for 2024 NCAA baseball

The Texas A&M Aggies and Oregon Ducks will face off in the Bryan-College Station Baseball Super Regional with a trip to the College World Series on the line.

The Aggies faced no trouble in the Bryan-College Station Regional as they began play with an 8-0 victory over the Grambling State Tigers on Friday. They followed that with a 4-2 victory over the Texas Longhorns on Saturday before taking down the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 9-4 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Ducks were able to emerge victorious in the Santa Barbara Regional, where they were the third seed. They began postseason play with a 5-4 victory over the San Diego Toreros on Friday followed by a 2-1 win over the bracket's top-seeded UC Santa Barbara Gauchos on Saturday. They punched their ticket to the Bryan-College Station Baseball Super Regional with a 3-0 shutout of the Gauchos the following day.

Trending

Take a look at the odds, per VSiN, and predictions for the Bryan-College Baseball Station Super Regional below.

Bryan-College Station Baseball Super Regional Odds

Team ML Texas A&M Aggies -390 Oregon Ducks +265

Bryan-College Station Baseball Super Regional Prediction

The Texas A&M Aggies have been among the best teams in college baseball on both sides of the ball throughout the season. Their dominant play led them to finish the regular season ranked fourth in the nation.

The Aggies entered the postseason with the second-best odds, +600, to win a national title, trailing only the Tennessee Volunteers. They remain with the second-best odds, +350, of any remaining team.

Texas A&M ranks 53rd in batting average, tied for 26th in hits, fourth in home runs, 12th in runs scored, fifth in ERA, fourth in strikeouts to walks and fourth in WHIP.

Meanwhile, the Oregon Ducks finished the season ranked 23rd in the nation. They entered the postseason tied with four other programs for the 30th-best odds, +10000, to emerge as national champions.

Their +5000 odds are tied with the Kansas State Wildcats for the 13th-best of the 16 remaining teams. Oregon ranks 137th in batting average, tied for 106th in hits, 39th in home runs, 111th in runs scored, 29th in ERA, 78th in strikeouts to walks and 27th in WHIP.

Look for the Aggies to continue their strong season as they have been one of the best in the nation all season long. Expect Texas A&M to reach the College World Series for the eighth time in program history - and first since 2022 - as they look to win their first national title.

Bryan-College Station Baseball Super Regional Pick: Texas A&M Aggies (-390)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback