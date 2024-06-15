College World Series announcers today (June 14): Full list of broadcast personalities for NCAA baseball championship

The College World Series will see eight of the best teams in college baseball vie for the ultimate prize. This season, there will be a battle between the SEC and ACC. Four teams from each conference made the season-ending tournament after convincing performances in the postseason.
Over the years, some iconic personalities have played the role of announcers in these games and 2024 is no different. Here's a look at the crew of announcers for today's games to kick off the 2024 College World Series.
College World Series announcers today
Karl Ravech
The voice of ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball, Ravech will be leading the announcers' crew for this year's College World Series.
Mike Monaco
Monaco and Ravech will rotate games, carrying out play-by-play roles for contests in the season-ending tournament. The two announcers will not be commentating together in the entirety of the tournament in Omaha.
Eduardo Perez
The ex-Seattle Mariners star will feature in Game 1 between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Virginia Cavaliers alongside Ravech.
Ben McDonald
The ex-LSU all-American will be on ESPN's announcer crew as an expert analyst.
Chris Burke
The ex-Tennessee Volunteers star and 2001 SEC Player of the Year will be an expert analyst for the second game of the day. It will be between the team he once represented and the Florida State Seminoles.
Kyle Peterson
The 21-year ESPN veteran will also serve as an expert analyst for the game between the Volunteers and the Seminoles today.
Dani Wexelman
Wexelman will be making her third College World Series appearance as a reporter. Today, she will feature in the tournament opener between the Tar Heels and the Cavaliers.
Kris Budden
She will make her fifth appearance in Omaha when she features in the second game of the day between the Volunteers and the Seminoles.
College World Series announcers' schedule today
The Tar Heels got off to a winning start with a narrow 3-2 win over the Cavaliers on Friday. Whether they can continue this form for the rest of the tournament, only time will tell.
Meanwhile, the top-seeded Volunteers and the eighth-seeded Seminoles will take to the Charles Schwab Field at 7 p.m. ET. This will be the first battle between the SEC and the ACC in the tournament.
