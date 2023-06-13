Colleges with most College World Series appearances: Texas Longhorns, Miami Hurricanes lead charge as most frequent Omaha visitors 

The 2023 College World Series is set to kick off on Friday, June 16th. Six teams have already punched their ticket to Omaha, Nebraska, with the final two seeds set to be decided tonight.

Here is a look at the five programs with the most CWS appearances:

#5: USC Trojans - 21 appearances

The USC Trojans have made 21 appearances in the College World Series. While that number ranks fifth all-time, they have won the championship an astonishing 57.1% of the time that they have gone to Omaha.

The Trojans' 12 titles are not only the most in college baseball but also twice as many as the next-highest program. Their .740 winning percentage, 74-26, is the best of any team with at least 10 games played in the CWS while they have the second-most wins.

USC has fallen on tough times lately as they have not made it to Omaha since 2001, last winning it all in 1998.

#4: Arizona State Sun Devils - 22 appearances

The Arizona State Sun Devils have made 22 appearances in the College World Series. Their five titles are the fourth-most of all time while their 61 wins are the third-most.

Arizona has a 61-38 record in the CWS, however, they have not made it to Omaha since 2010 with their last title coming in 1981.

#3: Florida State Seminoles - 23 appearances

The Florida State Seminoles have made 23 appearances in the College World Series. They are the only team in the top five that has never won the tournament as they are just 30-46 all-time in the CWS, coming as the runner-up three times. The Seminoles' last trip to Omaha came in 2019. They last played in the championship game in 1999.

#2: Miami Hurricanes - 25 appearances

The Miami Hurricanes have made 25 appearances in the College World Series. They have won four championships, which places them in a three-way tie for fifth all-time. Miami is 48-42 all-time in the CWS, ranking fourth all-time in wins. Their last appearance in Omaha came in 2016, however, they have not won it all since 2001.

#1: Texas Longhorns - 38 appearances

The Texas Longhorns have made 38 appearances in the CWS, by far the most of any program. They will have an opportunity to extend that record tonight when they face the Stanford Cardinal with a trip to Omaha on the line.

Texas is 88-63 in the CWS, with the most wins in tournament history. They are also tied for second-all time with six titles. Their last trip to Omaha came last season with their last title coming in 2005.

