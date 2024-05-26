Did LSU win today? Final result, scores and top players from the SEC baseball semifinal 2024

The LSU Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks had their semifinal game in the SEC Tournament. South Carolina entered the bottom of the ninth inning with a 10-9 lead but a few miscues caused LSU to take advantage of the situation. However, they could not walk it off in regulation as the game went to extra innings.

There was a lot of drama in the top of the 10th but LSU second baseman Steve Milam hit a walk-off two-run home run to win the game 12-11 in 10 innings. That means the LSU Tigers were able to recover from an 8-0 deficit to advance to the SEC Tournament finals.

How did the game play out?

The scoring started in the top of the second as South Carolina was able to get a sacrifice fly by Talmadge LeCroy to give them a 1-0 lead. They would have a big inning in the third to extend the lead as Dalton Reeves hit a three-run home run to make it 4-0, Blake Jackson would hit a sacrifice fly, Cole Messina would hit a two-run single and Parker Noland would have an RBI knock of his own to make it 8-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth.

That is when the LSU bats started to wake up as Michael Braswell III hit an RBI single to make it 8-1. Jared Jones would walk with the bases loaded to make it 8-2, Josh Pearson slapped a two-RBI single to make it 8-4 and then Hayden Travinski hit a single down the line that scored a pair of runs to make it 8-6 Gamecocks after four innings.

South Carolina countered with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth inning as Messina hit a sacrifice fly and Noland had another RBI single to make it 8-6. LSU answered back in the bottom of the inning with Jones hitting a solo home run to make it 10-7. The Tigers would begin to mount a comeback as Ashton Larson had a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh while Braswell III hit a solo homer to make it 10-9.

The bottom of the ninth inning saw a double as the ball went off LeCroy's glove and then Alex Milazzo went for a sacrifice bunt but LeCroy threw it away as the Tigers tied the game up at 10 as the game would go to extra innings.

South Carolina had runners on the corners with two outs in the top of the 10th and Blake Jackson attempted to steal home but was thrown out at the plate. However, the umpiring crew huddled and ruled that the catcher stepped in front of the plate without possessing the ball on an attempted steal, meaning it was ruled a catcher's balk and the run counted to make it 11-10 South Carolina. The play is not able to be reviewed and LSU Tigers Paul Mainieri was ejected from the game.

Travinski would get a walk to start the bottom half of the inning on a pitch clock violation and Steven Milam would come up to the plate in the bottom of the 10th inning and hit a walk-off home run to win the game 12-11.

Who were some of the top players in the game?

Dalton Reeves, South Carolina

Catcher Dalton Reeves did well at the plate as he finished the game going 2-for-4 with a home run, a hit by pitch, and three RBIs. He also made some solid defensive plays behind the plate.

Jared Jones, LSU

First baseman Jared Jones had himself a game as he finished 1-for-4 with a home run, a walk, two runs scored and two RBIs. His home run was in the sixth inning to make it a 10-7 deficit for the Tigers and helped them begin to rally.

Steven Milam, LSU

It's hard not to discuss the player who officially won the game. Steven Milam finished going 3-for-6 with a walk-off home run, two RBIs and a pair of runs scored.