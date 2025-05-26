Duke center Khaman Maluach sent a message to fellow center and Dallas Mavericks’ Dereck Lively II on social media. On Sunday, Maluach took to social media and shared on his Instagram story expressing his admiration for the NBA player.

The 18-year-old Duke center averaged 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists while shooting 71.2% from the floor in 23.4 minutes per game in 2024-25.

Khaman Maluach declared for the 2025 NBA Draft and is projected as a top pick based on ESPN's mock draft. The 7-foot-2 center posted a photo of the duo embracing each other as Lively appeared to lift Maluach.

"My brother @derecklively," Maluach wrote.

Duke freshman Khaman Maluach reacts with 2 words after goofy moment with Mavericks’ Dereck Lively II - Image source: Instagram/Khaman_Maluach

Dereck Lively averaged 8.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 70.2% for the Dallas Mavericks last season. Lively was selected as the 12th overall pick by the OKC Thunder in the 2023 NBA Draft but was traded to the Dallas Mavericks.

He made his NBA debut on Oct. 25, putting up 16 points, 10 rebounds, one block and one steal in a 126–119 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Lively’s first season secured a spot on the NBA All-Rookie Second Team. He topped his first season by helping the Mavericks reach the 2024 NBA finals, where they lost to the Boston Celtics in five games.

Duke's Khaman Maluach shares reason behind his basketball journey

Khaman Maluach didn’t follow the traditional path to basketball stardom. He didn’t pick up a basketball until he was 13 years old. His journey from South Sudanese refugee to Duke standout started with a funny observation.

During the NBA Draft Combine in May (11-18), Maluach recalled the moment that sparked his basketball journey ahead of the upcoming NBA Draft.

“I just went to a camp and saw a lot of tall people who were happy, and I was like, ‘This is where I belong,’” Maluach said.

Former NBA star and fellow South Sudan native Luol Deng organized the camp and it led to a life-changing experience for Maluach. Recognizing his potential, Maluach was invited to join the NBA Academy Africa, where he truly began to learn the game.

“The academy taught me how to play organized basketball,” Maluach explained. “When I got there, it was my first time playing in a real system. They helped me on and off the court.”

For Khaman Maluach, the academy was more than just basketball. He also spoke about moving away from home at 14 years old and how he needed to grow up quickly.

At 15 years old, Maluach was playing professionally in the Basketball Africa League. His talent and work ethic led him to Duke, where he made an impact as a freshman and became one of the top prospects for the 2025 NBA Draft.

