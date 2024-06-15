“He’s a sh*tty coach” “Wow” - College baseball fans left debating as Ohio State HC Bill Mosiello set to return to TCU

Bill Mosiello announced his resignation as Ohio State coach on Friday after two seasons in charge of the Buckeyes. Per D1Baseball, Mosiello is set to return to TCU and take up his old job at the program.

Mosiello spent eight seasons with the Horned Frogs as a hitters coach and assistant head coach from 2014 to 2022. He will resume similar roles from next season onward, and fans on X didn't take long to react to the news of his return to TCU.

One section of fans suggested Mosiello's return to TCU might hamper the team's progress under coach Kirk Saarloos.

"He's a sh*tty coach," one tweeted.

Some also questioned Mosiello's desire since he was leaving a head coach post to resume his role as an assistant coach.

"Leaving a B1G head coaching spot for a Big 12 asst. coaching spot? Until the B1G AD's start taking baseball seriously, more of this will continue," wrote another.

"Did I read that right? If so, the B1G is the most unserious conf in America for baseball," one user tweeted.

Meanwhile, another group heaped praise on Mosiello and was quite pleased that he was returning to his former job at TCU.

"That’s amazing! Coach Mo has a great feel for a game! Back to Omaha next year and every year after that until he retires," one tweeted.

"Wow... you were right, TCU should be very happy about that," wrote another.

Mosiello compiled a 60–51 coaching record at Ohio State across two seasons. Despite leaving with a winning record, he failed to get the Buckeyes into the postseason in both seasons.

Why is Bill Mosiello leaving Ohio State?

In a statement released by the Buckeyes on Thursday, Bill Mosiello said that his departure from Ohio State was not due to professional reasons, but instead, he wanted to spend more time with his family.

"It was the easiest decision ever. I've got to be with my family," Mosiello said. "I've been away from my family for the past two years. So that was it. Columbus was awesome. The people were awesome. It's a horrible situation having to leave the players and the way it has to go. There's just no right way to do it."

During his first stint with TCU, Bill Mosiello helped lead the Horned Frogs to seven NCAA Tournaments and four College World Series appearances.

