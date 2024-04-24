"Health code violation!" "Cutest ever": Fans divided over Olivia Dunne's kitchen based promotion for Raising Cane's after 2024 Natty win

Olivia Dunne and the LSU Tigers gymnastics team won the program's first NCAA national championship on Saturday. In celebration of the win, the team engaged in a promotion event with Raising Cane's involving stars like Dunne, Kiya Johnson, Haleigh Bryant, Aleah Finnegan and more.

The team cooked, served, signed autographs and clicked selfies with the customers at the store in Baton Rouge. Olivia Dunne shared a short clip of her cooking in the kitchen to her X handle.

Expand Tweet

Fans in the comments had mixed reactions to her video. Some just made jokes and just found the entire stunt cute.

Expand Tweet

"Ok, fine. Now I’ll go to Cane’s," one fan commented.

"Going to canes rn, yall want anything?," another joked.

"Congratulations again!! Well deserved on that national championship!! I still can’t believe it," one fan commented.

"She looks like she's trying..... just needs some practice and a little guidance," a fan wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans pointed out that Dunne was in the kitchen without a hair net:

Expand Tweet

"I love you livvy but hair down in a commercial kitchen does break a few health and safety standards and that cannot be overlooked," one fan said.

Another asked: "No hairnet????? You know how many violations are being committed here?"

"Where is her hat or hairnet? Going to give someone some hair with their food," a concerned fan commented.

Olivia Dunne shares her thoughts on returning to LSU for another year

Olivia Dunne is a fourth-year senior who will graduate in May. However, she has an additional COVID-eligibility year that she can use. Dunne spoke on this in an interview with TODAY. She revealed that winning the championship makes her want to come for the fifth year.

"It definitely makes me want to come back, but I haven't quite thought about it completely. I've just been focused on the now and winning this national title, so I'll definitely start thinking about it," Dunne said.

She also commented on the experience of winning a championship.

"You know what, it is still feeling just unreal, I'm still trying to get my voice back from cheering so loud. It was an unforgettable experience, and I'll probably be thinking about it for the rest of my life," she said.

What did you think of Olivia Dunne's video? Let us know in the comment section below.

Also Read: "Forever LSU" - $3.7M NIL-valued Olivia Dunne goes berserk celebrating national championship win with Tigers' gymnast squad