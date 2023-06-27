How many championships have the LSU Tigers won in MCWS history?

The LSU Tigers won their first college baseball national championship since 2009 on Monday, June 26. This marks the seventh time that their baseball program was able to win the College World Series. This win broke a tie (with Texas). They now sit in second place in total championships.

LSU is becoming title town as they have now won the college football, baseball, and women's basketball championships in the last few years. But what does this mean for the program going forward?

What does winning the 2023 College World Series mean for the LSU Tigers?

The LSU Tigers winning the national championship gives them a lot of leverage in recruiting. This means they can tell players both coming out of high school and entering the NCAA Transfer Portal that they have a shot at winning the College World Series and have experience competing at the highest levels.

It is going to be difficult to question the recruiting ability as the Southeastern Conference has a lot of premier teams and incredible weather, so this is a chance for players to have it all.

Can the LSU Tigers repeat as national champions on the diamond?

The LSU Tigers had an incredibly special season that saw them make it to and win the College World Series finals. However, they are about to lose two of their most important pieces in center fielder Dylan Crews and starting pitcher Paul Skenes to the MLB draft. That is not all, though. The second starting pitcher in the rotation, Ty Floyd, also will likely hear his name called later in the draft.

That means there are going to be massive holes in the roster that need to be filled one way or another. There are some incredible teams that are still going to be lurking like the Florida Gators, Wake Forest Demon Deacons, and the Alabama Crimson Tide, just to name a few.

There is a reason why we have not had a team win back-to-back College World Series since South Carolina did in 2010-2011. Rosters change and star players look for bigger roles with new popularity from their performances. The LSU Tigers have made it a habit to avoid this, and winning in multiple sports helps create the singular mindset of winning.

It is way too early to predict anything as the transfer portal and recruiting still need to happen, but unless seismic changes happen, it is going to be difficult for the Tigers to repeat as they have lost too much talent from this championship roster.

