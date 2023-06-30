How many rounds are in the MLB draft? Brief history, date, time, venue and more explored

As June comes to an end, the 2023 MLB draft is slowly approaching. The next wave of future MLB stars will hope to hear their name called, however, their big league debuts are likely several years away. Take a look at all you need to know ahead of the draft below.

How many rounds are in the 2023 MLB Draft?

The 2023 MLB draft consists of 20 rounds. The draft had previously been 40 rounds as recently as 2019, however, the 2020 MLB Draft was just five rounds in a move made to cut costs due to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. The following two drafts were both 20 rounds, and the league announced in 2022 that the draft would remain 20 rounds going forward.

This year's draft will mark the first time that a draft lottery is utilized. Each of the 18 teams that failed to make the postseason was given an opportunity to land the top six picks. The remainder of the draft will be determined by reverse winning percentage and postseason finish.

When and where will the 2023 MLB draft take place?

The 2023 MLB draft will take place at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, ahead of the 2023 MLB All-Star Game. The first two rounds will be on Sunday, July 9th, at 7 p.m. local time. Rounds 3-10 will occur on Monday, July 10th, at 2 p.m., while rounds 11-20 are set for Tuesday, July 11th, at 2 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Pirates hold the first overall pick of the draft. The Seattle Mariners were awarded an extra first-round pick dubbed the Prospect Promotion Incentive Pick as a result of Julio Rodriguez being named Rookie of the Year. The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets both had their draft slot moved down 10 spots after exceeding the first luxury tax threshold by at least $40 million.

Who are the top prospects in this year's draft?

LSU Tigers star pitcher Paul Skenes and outfielder Dylan Crews are the top two prospects in this year's draft, according to MLB.com. While the top prospects aren't always the first players off the board due to signing bonus allotment and other factors, Skenes and Crews will likely land with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals, who hold the top two picks of the draft.

Florida Gators outfielder Wyatt Langford and Wake Forest Demon Deacons pitcher Rhett Lowder are two other collegiate stars who could be drafted in the first round. Outfielders Walker Jenkins and Max Clark are considered the top two high school prospects.

