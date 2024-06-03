How many teams make the NCAA baseball Super Regionals? Format, tournament details and more explored

The NCAA baseball playoffs are underway as teams are looking to secure a berth in the College World Series.

To get into the College World Series, the teams need to get through the regionals, the super regionals and then the College World Series round robin to advance to the finals.

Sixteen teams will play in the super regionals where they are split into eight pairings. These pairings play in a best-of-three series.

Super Regionals tournament details

The Super Regionals will take place from Friday June 7 to June 9 or Saturday to June 10.

Trending

The dates depend on when the regional tournament ends.

Who has advanced to the Super Regionals?

Currently, 11 teams have punched their ticket to the Super Regionals, meaning there are five more spots to be had.

The 11 teams who have advanced to the Super Regionals are as follows:

No. 1 Tennessee (won Knoxville regional)

No. 2 Kentucky (won Lexington regional)

No. 3 Texas A&M (won Bryan-College Station regional)

No. 6 Clemson (won Clemson regional)

No. 8 Florida State (won Tallahassee regional)

No. 9 Georgia (won Athens regional)

No. 13 Virginia (won Charlottesville regional)

No. 15 NC State (won Raleigh regional)

Kansas State (won Fayetteville regional)

West Virginia (won Tucson regional)

Oregon (won Santa Barbara regional)

Super Regionals matchups

Although the field is not set for the Super Regionals, some of the games have been released. The current bracket is as follows:

No. 1 Tennessee vs. Greenville regional winner (Tennessee hosts)

No. 2 Kentucky vs. Corvallis regional winner (Kentucky hosts)

No. 3 Texas A&M vs. Oregon (Texas A&M hosts)

No. 6 Clemson vs. Stillwater regional winner (Clemson hosts)

No. 8 Florida State vs. Norman regional winner (Florida State hosts)

No. 9 Georgia vs. No. 15 NC State (Georgia hosts)

No. 13 Virginia vs. Kansas State (Virginia hosts)

West Virginia vs. Chapel Hill regional winner

The eight winners will advance to the College World Series, which is set to begin June 14. The finals will be a best-of-three series that will be played from June 22-24.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback