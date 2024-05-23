How to watch Big Ten Baseball Tournament: TV channels, streaming options and more - May 23, 2024

The Big Ten Baseball Tournament continues to march on today as there are three games on the schedule. There are two double-elimination games, while one is an elimination game so the bracket will continue to shrink. Let's take a look at everything you need to do for the Thursday, May 23 portion of the Big Ten Baseball Tournament.

How to watch Big Ten Baseball Tournament Today

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Date: Thursday, May 23

Times: 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. CT

Big Ten Baseball Tournament live stream details

All the games in the Big Ten Baseball Tournament are streaming live on the Fox Sports App. That means if you have access to the Fox Sports App, you can watch the entire Big Ten Baseball Tournament. It is also available on YouTube TV.

Big Ten Baseball Tournament games today

Illinois vs. Iowa (10 a.m. CT)

The top-seeded Illinois Fighting Illini and the fifth-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes are fighting for their tournament lives as they are in an elimination game after both teams lost their opening contest.

The Fighting Illini were upset in the first round by the Penn State Nittany Lions 8-4. The Hawkeyes are coming off a 3-2 loss in 10 innings against the Michigan Wolverines as they were walked off.

Indiana vs. Ohio State (2 p.m. CT)

The third-seeded Indiana Hoosiers are taking on the seventh-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes in the second-round game. The Hoosiers are coming off an 8-6 win in the first round over the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Buckeyes are coming off a dominating 15-2 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers to pull off a significant upset and they only needed to play seven innings as a result.

Michigan vs. Penn State (6 p.m. CT)

The fourth-seeded Michigan Wolverines will be taking on the eighth-seeded Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Wolverines were able to pick up a 10-inning walk-off victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes in their first game, as a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning helped them advance. Penn State shocked a lot of people as they were able to upset the Illinois Fighting Illini 8-4.