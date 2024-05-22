"I'll be coming back here as a GA next year": LSU softball's Taylor Pleasants puts an end to speculation about returning to the team

The LSU Tigers have been dominating throughout all sports and their softball team has done damage. Graduate student Taylor Pleasants has been a spark for the Tigers this season but questions have popped up about her future.

In a sitdown interview with WAFB's Jacques Doucet, LSU softball player Taylor Pleasants made it official that she will be remaining with the Tigers next season.

"I'll be coming back here as a GA [graduate assistant] next year... I will be here, I'm not leaving yet."

However, she is not going to be taking the field as she will be a coach. She mentioned how some of her teammates are already wondering how she will be as a coach compared to a player.

"They always joke with me about [telling them what to do]. They're like , 'what's coach Taylor going to be like, is she going to be mean?', I mean if you ask me to be, it depends on you. I'm excited for it."

Taylor Pleasants is not ready to hang up her cleats yet, as the team is preparing for the Super Regionals against the Stanford Cardinals beginning on Friday.

Can Taylor Pleasants lead the LSU Tigers to winning the Softball College World Series?

Taylor Pleasants has been doing incredibly well throughout her five-year career with the LSU Tigers as she has a .311/.420/.570 slash line with 47 home runs, 217 RBIs, 160 runs scored and a 119:76 walk-to-strikeout ratio in her 251 games played thus far.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the LSU Tigers are tied for the seventh-best odds to win the Women's College World Series with the Stanford Cardinals, Missouri Tigers and Duke Blue Devils at +2600. With the Super Regional matchup against the Stanford Cardinal, they are a decent longshot bet but there are a lot of safer options.

Below are the betting odds for the remaining teams to win the Women's College World Series.

Oklahoma Sooners (-150)

Texas Longhorns (+650)

Oklahoma State Cowboys (+1900)

Florida Gators (+1900)

UCLA Bruins (+1900)

Tennessee Volunteers (+1900)

Stanford Cardinal (+2600)

Missouri Tigers (+2600)

LSU Tigers (+2600)

Duke Blue Devils (+2600)

Florida State Seminoles (+3400)

Alabama Crimson Tide (+5000)

Texas A&M Aggies (+3400)

Georgia Bulldogs (+3400)

Baylor Bears (+5000)

Arizona Wildcats (+5000)