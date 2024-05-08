“In Lance [Trippel] we trust” - DeAmez Ross hypes up teammate as Florida State bags comeback victory against Jacksonville

Florida State's DeAmez Ross hyped up his teammate Lance Trippel on social media. Ross' positive reinforcement came after Trippel led the Seminoles to a 7-6 walk-off victory over Jacksonville at Dick Howser Stadium on Tuesday.

Ross reposted an Instagram story by Trippel and NCAA baseball, which featured a collage of the Seminoles' moments just before and after the win. The story also included some fun celebrations.

"In Lance we trust," Ross wrote on the story.

Trippel hit a walk-off RBI single down the third-base line in the 11th inning to score the winning run against Jacksonville. It was only his seventh at-bat of the year, second hit and first RBI, but he became a hero for Florida State.

After the game, Seminoles coach Link Jarrett heaped praise on Trippel.

"It's really neat when a guy that works as hard as Lance works delivers the goods in a game like that. To hit the ball down the line, it's really cool for a kid that hasn't had many chances. And he understands that. We talked about it yesterday. There's a lot going on and he deserves to play. Today was his moment," Jarrett said.

DeAmez Ross blasted two-run home run to help Florida State to victory against Jacksonville

While DeAmez Ross rightly gave credit to Lance Trippel for his heroics against Jacksonville, he too played a crucial role in getting Florida State the win on Tuesday.

Ross smashed a two-run home run, his first of 2024, for Florida State in the third inning. When the Seminoles were down two runs in the ninth, they loaded the bases off three walks before Drew Faurot scored on a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly from Dinges allowed Ross to get home and level the scores.

The win improved the No. 8 Florida State to 36-10 (14-9 in the conference). The Seminoles will face the Pittsburgh Panthers in a three-game series next, with Game 1 set to begin on Friday.

