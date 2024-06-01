In Photos: Indiana's Ty Bothwell proposes to GF after losing bet to HC Jeff Mercer following NCAA tournament opener win

Indiana pitcher Ty Bothwell had a memorable Friday after helping his team to a convincing 10-4 win over Southern Miss to open the NCAA tournament in the Knoxville Regional. After his impressive performance on the field, Bothwell got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend, McKayla Tucker, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Here's a look at some of the photographs from the eventual day.

Image via - ty_bothwell Instagram

Image via - ty_bothwell Instagram

Image via - ty_bothwell Instagram

Image via - ty_bothwell Instagram

Indiana coach Jeff Mercer's bet with Ty Bothwell about pitcher's proposal at NCAA Regionals

Interestingly, Indiana coach Jeff Mercer had made a secret bet with Bothwell that if the Hoosiers made the postseason, the latter would propose to Tucker during the regionals.

After the win in the NCAA Tournament, Mercer spilled the beans on his closeness with the player.

"Ty and my dad and Mark Bennett, our local pastor, do a bible study on Monday nights and Ty has been there every Monday for four years," Mercer said (h/t Indy Star). "He’s leading the charge. His girlfriend and my wife are friends. When you’re with somebody for six years, they’re a part of your family. He told me. I knew he was buying a ring months ago, a year ago."

Mercer then recalled his conversation with Bothwell about how the deal for the bet was sealed.

"'If we make a regional, you have to propose to her at the regional,'" Mercer added. "He got flushed. I had a pretty good idea we were going to make it when we made the bet so I kind of had some inside information as all the prognostications were coming out.

"You could see all the numbers were trending in that direction. We talked about it and we shook on it. I said, 'If you shake on it, you’re a man of your word.’ He said, ‘I’m a man of my word,' and so we shook on it."

Indiana eventually made it to the NCAA tournament and Ty Bothwell remained true to his word.

Bothwell was key to Indiana's victory over the Eagles (41-19). He finished with nine strikeouts across 5.2 innings pitched and allowed two earned runs. Moreover, the Hoosiers' lone sixth-year senior also crossed 200 career innings pitched in 65 appearances.

After the game, Bothwell met up with his Tucker near the edge of the field, appearing to take a picture with her in celebration. While cameras snapped the couple, Bothwell reached for his back pocket to pull out a ring before getting down on one knee to propose.

Ty Bothwell will be critical for Indiana to make a deep run in the postseason

Ty Bothwell has been one of the standout players for Indiana (33-24-1) this season. The pitcher has already racked up 82 strikeouts and 23 walks in 79.0 innings pitched at a 4.90 ERA.

The Hoosiers will be reliant on Bothwell if they are to make a deep run in the postseason and potentially reach the College World Series.

Indiana will face the winner of Tennessee vs. North Kentucky on Saturday.