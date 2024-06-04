Knoxville Baseball Super Regional Projection 2024: Odds and picks for 2024 NCAA baseball 

In Knoxville, Tennessee, baseball's dream season continues to come up aces – this time, it's the Evansville Purple Aces who will be coming up. After the Vols blew through the Knoxville regional, winning by six, six and nine runs, respectively, they got some more good news.

Tennessee's region was paired with the Greenville, North Carolina region. East Carolina was the host team in that region, and they fell to the No. 4 seed Evansville Purple Aces (38-24) in the league final. They won the Missouri Valley Conference and have never before reached the super regional round of the NCAA Tournament.

Knoxville baseball super regional projection 2024

Evansville shocked the Greenville Regional Field by winning the right to play Tennessee in the super regional.

Again, the Vols will now face Evansville. In the super regional format, the teams will play a best-of-three series in Knoxville. The winner of the Knoxville super regional will then advance to Omaha and the College World Series.

Evansville's top pitcher is freshman Kenton Deverman. Deverman is 9-1 with a 3.81 ERA on the season, allowing a dozen home runs while opposing batters are hitting .259 against him.

Evansville is batting .301 on the season and has 92 homers. Their top two hitters are Mark Shallenberger (.390, 17 homers, 63 RBIs) and Kip Fougerousse (.350 and 21 homers).

Still, Tennessee, by any objective measure, will be a massive favorite in this series. The Vols are, of course, the No.1 team in the nation and have dominated their region. Evansville currently has 110 to 1 odds to win the College World Series, while Tennessee is at 2.4 to 1.

Knoxville regional betting odds and picks

No lines have been released yet for the super regional. But the few regions with released lines would seem to indicate that Tennessee will be a massive favorite. For instance, Texas A&M (a lower overall No. 1 seed) is -400 in their super regional series with Oregon.

The Vols are a solid pick both to win and to hammer the Evansville pitching staff. Tennessee has five players with 17+ homers and any home run-related prop bets would be a nice call for the Vols.

How to watch Tennessee baseball in Knoxville baseball regional?

The television schedule has not yet been released, but the ESPN networks will be carrying the super regional action.

What are the dates of the NCAA baseball regionals?

Again, the scheduling is not yet finalized, but the series between Tennessee and Evansville will run either Friday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9, or from Saturday, June 8 to Monday, June 10. In either case, Game 1 will be played on the first day, with Game 2 played on the second day. If the third game is necessary, it will be played on the third day.

Will the Super Aces' dream season continue? Weigh in your thoughts in the comments section below.

