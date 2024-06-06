Knoxville Super Regional Schedule 2024: College baseball teams, schedule, how to watch and more 

The Knoxville Super Regional is set to kick off this weekend as the Tennessee Volunteers will host the Evansville Purple Aces with a trip to the College World Series on the line.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Volunteers finished the regular season as the top-ranked team in the nation and received the top overall seed in the NCAA baseball tournament. They dominated the Knoxville Regional as they defeated the Northern Kentucky Norse, 9-3 to begin play on Friday, before knocking off the Indiana Hoosiers, 12-6 on Saturday. Tennessee finished off the bracket undefeated as they beat the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, 12-3 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Purple Aces may be the biggest Cinderella story remaining in the postseason. They were able to emerge victorious in the Greenville Regional despite entering the bracket as the fourth seed. Evansville beat the top-seeded East Carolina Pirates, 4-1 to begin the postseason on Friday before winning a 17-11 thriller against the VCU Rams on Saturday. They suffered a 19-6 loss to the Pirates on Sunday before bouncing back with a 6-5 victory on Monday.

Here's a closer look at when the Knoxville Regional will take place.

Knoxville Super Regional schedule

Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers versus Evansville Purple Aces

Game 1: Friday, June 7, 2024, 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN 2

Game 2: Saturday, June 8, 2024, 11:00 a.m. ET on ESPN 2

Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, June 9, 2024, 6:00 p.m. ET on ESPNU

Venue: Lindsey Nelson Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee

Tennessee vs. Evansville past stats

The Tennessee Volunteers earned hosting rights in the NCAA Super Regionals as they were the top overall seed in the tournament. They have been elite on both sides of the ball, finishing the regular season ranked first in the nation.

The Volunteers entered the tournament with the best odds, +550, to win the national championship, which would mark their first title in program history. They still have the best odds, +250, of any remaining team. Tennessee ranks 17th in batting average, tied for seventh in hits, first in home runs, third in runs scored, third in ERA, third in strikeouts to walks and first in WHIP this season.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Evansville Purple Aces are the biggest underdog remaining. Their +50000 odds to win the national championship were tied with 13 other teams for the worst in college baseball. After advancing to the Knoxville Super Regionals, their odds of winning it all sit at +12500, the worst of all 16 teams remaining.

The Purple Aces rank 47th in batting average, 15th in hits, tied for 40th in home runs, 22nd in runs scored, 145th in ERA, 108th in strikeouts to walks and 88th in WHIP.

It will be interesting to see if they can continue their miracle run and take down the Tennessee Volunteers to reach the College World Series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback