Lexington Super Regional projection 2024: Odds and picks for 2024 NCAA baseball

The Kentucky Wildcats and Oregon State Beavers will face off in the Lexington Super Regional with a trip to the College World Series on the line.

The Wildcats faced no real trouble in the Lexington Regional as they began play with a 10-8 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos on Friday. They followed that with a 6-1 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday before taking down the Indiana State Sycamores 5-9 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Beavers dominated the Corvallis Regional. They began postseason play with a 10-4 victory over the Tulane Green Wave on Friday followed by a 5-3 win over the UC Irvine Anteaters on Saturday. They punched their ticket to the Lexington Baseball Super Regional with an 11-6 victory over the Anteaters the following day.

Here are the odds and predictions for the Lexington Super Regional.

Lexington Super Regional odds

Team ML Kentucky Wildcats -136 Oregon State Beavers +104

Lexington Super Regional prediction

The Kentucky Wildcats have played well on both sides of the ball throughout the season. Their dominant play led them to finish the regular season ranked second in the nation.

The Wildcats entered the postseason with the fifth-best odds, +1000, to win a national title. They are tied with the North Carolina Tar Heels for the third-best odds, +350, of any remaining team, trailing only the Tennessee Volunteers and Texas A&M Aggies.

Kentucky ranks 92nd in batting average, is tied for 131st in hits, is tied for 71st in home runs, is tied for 45th in runs scored, 64th in ERA, 76th in strikeouts to walks and 26th in WHIP.

Meanwhile, the Oregon State Beavers have also been elite on both sides of the ball, finishing the season ranked sixth in the nation. They entered the postseason tied with the North Carolina Tar Heels for the eighth-best odds, +1600, to emerge as national champions.

Their +1400 odds are tied with the Georgia Bulldogs for the seventh-best of the 16 remaining teams. Oregon State ranks 33rd in batting average, tied for 35th in hits, tied for eighth in home runs, tied for 13th in runs scored, seventh in ERA, 26th in strikeouts to walks and 15th in WHIP.

Expect the Beavers to continue their strong season by emerging victorious on the road. Expect Oregon State to reach the College World Series for the eighth time in program history - and first since 2018 when they won the championship - as they look to win their fourth national title.

Lexington Baseball Super Regional Pick: Oregon State Beavers (+104)

