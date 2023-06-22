LSU Tigers stave off elimination with a 5-2 victory over Wake Forest Demon Deacons: Tigers strike revenge, force rubber match Thursday night

The fifth-ranked LSU Tigers were able to keep their season alive with a 5-2 victory against the top-ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The loss marked the Demon Deacons' first loss of the entire NCAA Division I Baseball Championship. The Tigers' only loss in the tournament came against the Demon Deacons on Monday.

How did the LSU Tigers defeat the Wake Forest Demon Deacons?

The LSU Tigers entered Wednesday's matchup without their ace Paul Skenes and with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons having their backs against the wall. A loss would have eliminated them from the tournament as they have already lost once in this double-elimination tournament.

Things got off to a rocky start for the Tigers as Tommy Hawke hit a bases-loaded, two-run single in the top of the second inning. LSU was able to get one run back in the bottom half of the inning, thanks to an RBI double from Brayden Jobert.

After a 1-2-3 top of the third, the Tigers were able to jump out in front when they came to bat. After loading the bases, Dylan Crews scored on a wild pitch to even up the game with Cade Beloso at the plate. Beloso then proceeded to hit a three-run home run, his 15th homer of the season, to give LSU a 5-2 lead.

Griffin Herring pitched 4.2 innings of shutout ball in relief for the Tigers and was credited with the win. Seth Keener allowed five earned runs in 4.1 innings pitched and was charged with the loss. Riley Cooper pitched 1.1 shutout innings and picked up the save.

What is next for the LSU Tigers and Wake Forest Demon Deacons?

The LSU Tigers and Wake Forest Demon Deacons will be back at it again on Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. ET in a win-or-go-home matchup. The winner will face the Florida Gators, who emerged from the other side of the bracket, in the College World Series Finals, while the loser will see their season come to an end.

Both teams will have their aces available as each of the two college stars last pitched on Saturday. Paul Skenes will take the mound for the Tigers while Rhett Lowder will get the ball for the Demon Deacons.

Skenes is 12-2 with a 1.80 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 114.2 innings pitched across 18 starts. Lowder is 15-0 with a 1.92 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 108.0 innings pitched across 17 starts.

