LSU Tigers advances to 2023 College World Series: Can LSU win NCAA baseball championship?

The LSU Tigers will be playing in the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, for the first time in six years.

The Tigers will look to win the National Championship for the seventh time since 1991 and first since 2009. Take a look at LSU's College World Series outlook below.

LSU: Hitting

The LSU Tigers have had one of the best offenses in the nation this season. The Tigers rank third out of 295 teams in the nation in runs, 13th in batting average, second in on-base percentage, second in slugging percentage and second in home runs.

Their offense is led by outfielder Dylan Crews and infielder Tommy White, but they have talent throughout the lineup. Crews has hit .433 with 17 home runs, 64 RBIs and a 1.303 OPS.

White has hit .377 with 22 home runs, 97 RBIs and a 1.189 OPS. LSU has seven players hitting over .300, and their combined team average sits at .314.

LSU: Pitching

The LSU Tigers pitching staff is also strong, as they rank 40th in ERA, fifth in win-loss percentage, second in strikeouts and 11th in strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Their rotation is led by starter Paul Skenes and a strong bullpen. Skenes is 12-2 with a miniscule 1.77 ERA and 188 strikeouts in 107.0 innings pitched. Their rotation has a combined 4.54 ERA.

Can LSU Tigers win National Championship?

The LSU Tigers have not lost a game since the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship. They beat the Tulane Green Wave before getting past the Oregon State Beavers twice in the Baton Rouge Regional. They swept the Kentucky Wildcats to punch their ticket to Omaha for the first time since 2017.

LSU has a stacked offense and a strong rotation, giving them a strong opportunity to win their seventh national championship since 1991. The Tigers have the top-two prospects in the 2023 MLB Draft, according to MLB.com.

Outfielder Dylan Crews is listed as the top overall prospect as a two-time SEC Player of the Year. Starting pitcher Paul Skenes is ranked second overall and was named the 2023 National Player of the Year.

While the road to the title will only get tougher, the Tigers' stacked roster has more than enough talent to win their first National Championship in 14 years. They will need their starting rotation outside of Paul Skenes to step up, though, if they want to get the job done.

Poll : 0 votes