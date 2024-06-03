Facing elimination on Sunday in the NCAA Tournament, the Mississippi State Bulldogs broke out the bats and delivered a 13-5 win over St. John's. The win forces a 6 p.m. EST showdown with Virginia, the top seed in the Charlottesville Regional.

The Bulldogs must beat UVA to force a repeat showdown on Monday for the region crown.

5 takeaways from Mississippi State's win over St. John's

Virginia edged Mississippi State 5-4 on Saturday. After beating St. John's, Mississippi State has to beat UVA twice to advance.

#1, The top of the Mississippi State order came to play

Trending

State's 1-3 hitters had an explosive game to remember, combining for 11 hits and seven RBIs in 15 at-bats. That trio started a four-run rally in the third inning that opened the day's scoring and gave MSU a lead it wouldn't lose. After scoring just nine runs combined in their first two games in Charlottesville, the Bulldogs took no chances on Sunday morning.

#2, Dakota Jordan was especially blazing

Right fielder Jordan had a game to remember, posting a 5-for-5 day, scoring three runs and knocking in four, including his 19th homer of the year in the ninth inning to truly break the game open. Jordan is now up to eight hits and a pair of home runs in NCAA Tournament play. His three-run homer keyed Friday's win over St. John's. State will likely need more from him to best Virginia.

#3, It's another call to the MSU bullpen pending

State had to use its two ace starters, Khal Stephan and Jurrangelo Cijntje, in the Friday and Saturday games. State went to Brooks Auger early on Sunday, who went 4.1 innings, allowing three runs. It wasn't the most glamorous work ever, but it kept the Bulldogs in the game and let Cam Schuelke close the door with 4.2 innings behind him.

State is probably hoping to get to Monday in position to perhaps turn back to Stephan for a few innings. Pico Kohn will start the Sunday night game, but the lefty has gone just 22.1 innings in seven starts and a relief outing. MSU's bullpen has to be ready.

4. State's bats need to be ready.

Virginia is starting Jay Woolfolk on Sunday night. Woolfolk has a 6.85 ERA and has made just four starts this season. Considering Saturday's 5-4 Virginia win, State would love to get a hot start against Woolfolk. Between the nature of 1,001 arms coming out of both bullpens and State's desire to avoid another late-game situation, a hot start might matter more than ever for the Bulldogs.

Eleven strikeouts by State in Saturday's game were key to its loss. Putting the bat on the ball, particularly early in the game, is a big key to watch for State.

#5, Defense could be dangerous

State ended Virginia's comeback with an error to allow the winning run to score. In defense of the second baseman Amani Larry, it was going to be an almost impossible play to prevent Virginia's victory. But State followed that with two errors in one inning against St. John's.

State has just 39 errors on the season, but in an elimination game, it's got to make sure defense doesn't burn them.

What did you like about Mississippi State's win over St. John's? Let's hear your thoughts below in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback