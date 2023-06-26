Most College World Series Wins: Where does the LSU vs. Florida Finals stand in the history of CWS?

The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators are both looking to take a win in the 2023 College World Series as they face off in the Finals in Omaha, Nebraska. The two teams' presence in the championship guarantees that the SEC will bring home their 15th title in 2023, which trails only the Pac-12. Take a look at where each program ranks historically.

How many times have the LSU Tigers won the College World Series?

The LSU Tigers have made 19 appearances in the College World Series, which is tied for the seventh-most in NCAA history. Their first appearance came in 1986; however, they did not win the title until 1991.

The Tigers have won six championships in program history, which is tied with the Texas Longhorns for second-most all-time. Only the USC Trojans have won more titles. They are 6-1 all-time in the Finals. LSU is tied for seventh in wins with 40. They have a 40-27 all-time record in the tournament.

How many times have the Florida Gators won the College World Series?

The Florida Gators have made 13 appearances in the College World Series, which is the 11th-most in NCAA history. Their first appearance came in 1988; however, they did not win the title for nearly 30 years.

The Gators' only championship in program history came in 2017 when they defeated the LSU Tigers. They lost their previous two appearances in the Finals. Florida is looking to become the 16th program in NCAA history with multiple championships. They are 12th all-time in wins with 21. They have a 21-24 all-time record in the tournament.

Who has the advantage in the College World Series?

The No.2-ranked Florida Gators and No.5-ranked LSU Tigers are looking to emerge as NCAA champions as they battle it out in the tournament Finals. The Gators rank tenth out of 295 teams in runs scored and 33rd in ERA, while the Tigers lead the nation in runs scored and rank 20th in ERA.

LSU took Game 1 of the series behind a clutch 11th-inning home run from Cade Beloso. Florida is currently ahead 15-3 in the seventh inning of Game 2, likely setting up a winner-take-all Game 3.

Tigers ace, and potential 2023 MLB Draft first overall pick, Paul Skenes, has not pitched in the Finals and could take the mound on short rest. He is 12-2 with a 1.69 ERA and 209 strikeouts in 122.2 innings pitched. Jac Caglianone is expected to get the ball for the Gators. The two-way star is 7-3 with a 3.68 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 73.1 innings pitched.

