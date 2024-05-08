  • home icon
  • College Baseball
  • “My man my man” - Gavin James Guidry’s GF Maddox McKee turns into supporter as LSU clinches 6-5 win over Northwestern State

“My man my man” - Gavin James Guidry’s GF Maddox McKee turns into supporter as LSU clinches 6-5 win over Northwestern State

By Arnold
Modified May 08, 2024 16:55 IST
Gavin James Guidry&rsquo;s GF Maddox McKee turns into supporter as LSU clinches 6-5 win over Northwestern State
Gavin James Guidry’s GF Maddox McKee turns into supporter as LSU clinches 6-5 win over Northwestern State

Maddox McKee flaunted her support for her boyfriend Gavin James Guidry on social media after he helped the LSU Tigers to a 6-5 win over Northwestern State at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Tuesday.

On her Instagram story, McKee posted a picture of Guidry pitching from the mound during the game and wrote:

"my man my man"
Image via Maddox McKee Instagram
Image via Maddox McKee Instagram

Guidry played a key role in LSU's comeback victory over Northwestern State. He tossed the final four innings to cut off the Demons' attack, allowing the Tigers to claw themselves back into the game. He allowed no runs, and one hit, while striking out seven on 54 pitches.

After LSU's win over the Demons, Guidry spoke to the media.

"We knew that game was a game that had to be won," Guidry said. "The RPI would have completely plummeted if we would have dropped that game."

Earlier this week, Guidry and McKee went golfing on their day off. The latter posted an Instagram story of their fun outing.

McKee is on the softball team for LSU. She previously played at Lake Creek High School and won two straight Texas State Championship titles. During her high school career, McKee earned a MaxPreps All-American selection and an Extra Inning Softball All-American honor.

McKee and the Tigers will now gear up to face Alabama on Wednesday.

How has Gavin James Guidry's fared for LSU this season?

LSU Tigers pitcher Gavin James Guidry
LSU Tigers pitcher Gavin James Guidry

Gavin James Guidry is having another impressive season with the LSU Tigers. The right-hander has racked up 27 strikeouts and 10 walks across 16.2 innings pitched at a 3.78 ERA. He has allowed 11 hits and two home runs.

Guidry, who was part of LSU's team that won the national championship last season, has helped the team to a 32-18 (9-15 in the SEC) record this season.

The Tigers will now focus on their upcoming series, playing three games against Alabama, which begins on Friday.

Do you love to play crosswords, Wordle or other exciting games? We'd like to connect with you. Fill the form here!

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी