"Never been a head coach at any level" - Wildcats HC Nick Mingione breaks down in post-game speech, thanks Kentucky for the opportunity

Kentucky baseball coach Nick Mingione got emotional after the Wildcats took down Oregon State in two games in the 2024 Lexington Super Regional. The team has qualified for the College World Series.

After punching a ticket to Omaha, coach Mingione thanked Kentucky fans and the program for supporting him from the day he joined the team.

"Since the day I got hired," Mingione said," Mitch Barnhart gave me this opportunity and an opportunity of a lifetime. You took a chance on me."

"Never been a head coach, at any level, never been a T-ball head coach. Never been a literally head coach, high school coach. I've never been a head coach in my entire life."

"And Mitch Barnhart says 'I want you to be the coach of the Kentucky Wildcats'. You can't make this up. Only god can write this story. That what's going through my head."

Mingione took charge of Kentucky before the 2017 season. He previously served as an assistant coach at Florida Gulf Coast (2002), Embry-Riddle (2003-2005), Kentucky, (2006-2007), Western Carolina (2008) and Mississippi State (2009-2016).

Nick Mingione opens up on difficult period as Kentucky HC after leading Wildcats to 2024 CWS

Kentucky HC Nick Mingione (L) and Ryan Nicholson

In his post-game press conference on Sunday, Nick Mingione spoke about the challenging spell he faced at Kentucky in 2022. He explained how he overcame the obstacles to bring success to the Wildcats.

“2022 was a really hard time for me,” Mingione said. “It was a really difficult time. I want to share some things of why, and maybe you’ll see a side of me that you haven’t seen. Cole Stupp and Darren Williams both go down."

"I can tell you that one of the worst feelings as a coach is to have one of your players get injured. It crushes me personally and it crushes this woman to my left.”

Kentucky crushed Oregon State 10-0 in Game 1 of the super regionals before managing a narrow 3-2 win over the Beavers in Game 2.

Kentucky's focus will turn to the College World Series, which begins from June 14 onward.

