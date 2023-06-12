Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 2023 College World Series outlook: Can Oral Roberts win the NCAA baseball championship?

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles will be playing in the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, for the first time in 45 years. The Golden Eagles became just the third team to enter the tournament as a regional No.4 seed, amongst the final eight teams remaining. Here's a look at Oral Roberts' College World Series outlook.

Oral Roberts: Hitting

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles have one of the best offenses in the nation this season. The Golden Eagles rank ninth out of 295 teams in the nation in runs, fourth in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, 18th in slugging percentage, and 33rd in home runs. Their offense is led by infielder Jonah Cox and outfielder Matt Hogan.

Cox has hit .420 with 11 home runs, 67 RBIs, 28 stolen bases, and a 1.148 OPS. Hogan has hit .332 with 18 home runs, 70 RBIs, nine stolen bases, and a 1.155 OPS. Oral Roberts has seven players hitting over .300, and their combined team average sits at .323.

Oral Roberts: Pitching

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles pitching staff is also dominant as they rank sixth in ERA, second in win-loss percentage, 18th in strikeouts and 12th in strikeout-to-walk ratio. Their rotation is led by starters Brooks Fowler, Jakob Hall and Harley Gollert and a dominant bullpen.

Fowler is 9-1 with a 3.27 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 77.0 innings pitched across 16 starts. Hall is 8-3 with a 3.56 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 93.2 innings pitched across 17 starts. Gollert is 10-1 with a 4.30 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 88.0 innings pitched across 17 appearances, 16 of which were starts. Their rotation has a combined 3.97 ERA.

Can the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles win the National Championship?

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles have not stopped winning since the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship kicked off. The Golden Eagles defeated the Oklahoma State Cowboys, Washington Huskies, and Dallas Baptist Patriots in the Stillwater Regional. They were able to knock off the Oregon Ducks in three games to punch their ticket to Omaha for the first time since 1978.

Oral Roberts appear to have caught fire at the perfect time. Furthermore, their hitting and pitching abilities suggest that their level of play is sustainable. The Golden Eagles' path to their first title in program history will only get tougher. However, their roster has the talent to emerge as the 2023 champions.

