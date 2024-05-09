Popular college hoops analyst ranks Cooper Flagg at the No. 1 spot as final 2024 basketball rankings are solidified

Popular college basketball analyst Adam Finkelstein placed Cooper Flagg as the top-ranked basketball player graduating from high school in 2024. Flagg capped off a stellar final season at Montverde Academy and is one of the 18 five-star recruits on 247Sports' college basketball recruiting rankings.

Here's a look at the full list of the five-star recruits from this year's class:

Cooper Flagg from Montverde Academy, Montverde, FL - (Duke signee) Ace Bailey from McEachern, Powder Springs, GA - (Rutgers signee) Dylan Harper from Don Bosco Prep, Ramsey, NJ - (Rutgers signee) Khaman Maluach from NBA Academy Africa, South Africa, SA - (Duke signee) VJ Edgecombe from Long Island Lutheran, Glen Head, NY - (Baylor signee) Tre Johnson from Link Academy, Dallas, TX - (Texas signee) Jalil Bethea from Archbishop Wood, Warminster, PA - (Miami signee) Ian Jackson from Our Saviour Lutheran School, Bronx, NY - (North Carolina signee) Jayden Quaintance from Word Of God Christian Academy, Raleigh, NC - (Arizona State commit) Liam McNeeley from Montverde Academy, Montverde, FL - (Connecticut commit) Drake Powell from Northwood, Pittsboro, NC - (North Carolina signee) Derik Queen from Montverde Academy, Montverde, FL - (Maryland signee) Isaiah Evans from North Mecklenburg, Huntersville, NC - (Duke signee) Flory Bidunga from Kokomo, Kokomo, IN - (Kansas signee) Donnie Freeman from IMG Academy, Bradenton, FL - (Syracuse signee) Derrion Reid from Prolific Prep, Napa, CA - (Alabama signee) Kon Knueppel from Wisconsin Lutheran, Milwaukee, WI - (Duke signee) Asa Newell from Montverde Academy, Montverde, FL - (Georgia signee)

Cooper Flagg will play for Duke in the 2024-25 season

Cooper Flagg (R) has committed to Duke

Cooper Flagg announced his commitment to Duke via Instagram in October 2023.

"After I got on campus, I really started to envision myself in Durham," Flagg told SLAM in his commitment video. "All the love I felt made me really excited, seeing all the Crazies and the atmosphere in Cameron. I'm honored that I have the opportunity to join the brotherhood."

Last season, Duke finished with a 24-8 record in the regular season and was given a fourth seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Blue Devils beat Vermont and James Madison in the March Madness opening two rounds. Duke also took down top-seeded Houston in the Sweet 16 but lost to NC State in the Elite Eight.

With Flagg being integrated into Duke's team next season, the team will aim to challenge for the national championship crown.

