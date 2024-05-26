REPORT: William & Mary Tribe part ways with head coach Mike McRae after 3 seasons and a 32-26 record

With a dry statement, the time of Mike McRae as the baseball head coach at William & Mary came to an end. Despite earning a 32-26 record, one of the best in recent times for the Tribe, William & Mary fell Friday to Delaware, crashing out of the CAA tournament, signing the end of the McRae era.

In a short statement published on the school's website athletic director Brian Mann said:

"We are very appreciative of Coach McRae's work with our baseball program, and we wish him the best in the next phase of his career... We expect a strong field of candidates and look forward to finding our next leader for Tribe baseball."

Mike McRae, who was in his third season with William & Mary, wasn't outright fired.

He just didn't have his contract renewed. During his time with the Tribe, they achieved an overall record of 90-74, and a conference record of 42-39, both barely above .500. This season they ended fifth in the conference standings.

How Mike McRae's William & Mary fell to Delaware

Mike McRae's William & Mary fell to Delaware in its second game on Friday, after initially beating Hofstra in the morning 16-6. Fatigue probably played a part in what was in turn a rout of the Tribe, 18-8.

It seems as if William & Mary ran out of offensive power after having 12 hits in their first game. In the second game, they only got eight hits.

It was, however, an efficient offensive performance with a run per hit. The problem came in the defense, where William & Mary crucially gave up three errors. Pitching was also off, as they gave up 14 hits to Delaware.

Delaware's Ethan Shaub held William & Mary to one run and three hits in the opening six innings. The performance was the most hits by Delaware in the CAA tournament game.

