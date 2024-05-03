SEC Baseball Power Rankings: Week 12 rankings for each team in the conference 

The SEC has been the premier conference in college baseball this season. Each team in the Southeastern Conference entered conference play with a record well above .500, while only two teams have dipped below that mark – one of which is just one game below .500.
With the college baseball selection show about three and a half weeks away, several teams have likely locked up a spot in the postseason and will be focused on improving their seeding. Meanwhile, others will be looking to solidify their postseason case.
Here's a closer look at the SEC baseball Week 12 power rankings.
SEC Baseball Week 12 Power Rankings
#1. Texas A&M Aggies
Record: 39-6
Last Week: 3-1
#2. Arkansas Razorbacks
Record: 39-7
Last Week: 3-1
#3. Tennessee Volunteers
Record: 37-8
Last Week: 4-0
#4. Kentucky Wildcats
Record: 33-9
Last Week: 1-2
#5. Vanderbilt Commodores
Record: 32-13
Last Week: 2-2
#6. Mississippi State Bulldogs
Record: 30-15
Last Week: 3-1
#7. South Carolina Gamecocks
Record: 30-14
Last Week: 2-1
#8. Georgia Bulldogs
Record: 32-12
Last Week: 2-2
#9. LSU Tigers
Record: 29-17
Last Week: 3-1
#10. Alabama Crimson Tide
Record: 28-16
Last Week: 3-1
#11. Florida Gators
Record: 23-21
Last Week: 2-2
#12. Ole Miss Rebels
Record: 23-21
Last Week: 2-2
#13. Auburn Tigers
Record: 21-22
Last Week: 2-2
#14. Missouri Tigers
Record: 20-26
Last Week: 1-3