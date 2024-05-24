SEC Baseball Tournament Finals Projections: Schedules, results and more 

The SEC Baseball Tournament is in full swing as the third round is underway. The semifinals will kick off on Saturday, while a winner will be crowned on Sunday. The Southeastern Conference has arguably been the toughest in college baseball throughout the season, with four teams ranked in the top five, and six in the top 25, to end the regular season.

Emerging as the champions in a tough conference will provide a strong boost to the winner's postseason seeding case ahead of the NCAA Tournament selection show on Monday. While several teams have already likely secured their spot in the 64-team postseason field, the top overall seed is still up for grabs.

Here's a look at the schedule, results and projections for the SEC Tournament.

SEC Baseball Tournament finals projections

The second and third rounds of the SEC Baseball Tournament are double elimination, meaning that teams will have to lose twice to be eliminated. The LSU Tigers have already secured their spot in the semifinals, surviving the first three rounds without any losses.

After defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in the opening round, they defeated the Kentucky Wildcats and South Carolina Gamecocks on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. The Wildcats and Gamecocks are set to meet on Friday with the winner receiving an opportunity to seek revenge against the Tigers on Saturday.

The Vanderbilt Commodores hold a 3-0 lead over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, with an opportunity to lock up a spot in the semifinals. The loser of the matchup will face the Tennessee Volunteers, who bounced back from a loss to the Commodores by defeating the Texas A&M Aggies on Thursday.

While the Volunteers suffered a loss to begin the postseason, they looked much more sharp in their second game. Tennessee currently has the best odds, +500, to win the national championship. Although they have to get through a Vanderbilt team that defeated them on Wednesday – either in their third-round game or the semifinals – the Volunteers will enter both rounds as the favorite.

LSU's offense has remained hot through their first three games, scoring nine runs in their first appearance and 11 in each of their past two. If their offense continues to play at an elite level, it should be enough to get them to the final round of the SEC Tournament.

If they face Tennessee in the championship round, things will be much more tough as the Volunteers possess an elite pitching staff.

SEC Baseball Tournament finals prediction: Tennessee Volunteers defeat LSU Tigers