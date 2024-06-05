Tallahassee Baseball Super Regional Projection 2024: Odds and picks for 2024 NCAA baseball

The Florida State Seminoles and UConn Huskies will face off in the Tallahassee Baseball Super Regional with a trip to the College World Series on the line.

The Seminoles did not face a challenge en route to the super regionals as they began the postseason with a 7-2 victory over the Stetson Hatters. They followed that up with a 5-2 win over the UCF Knights on Saturday before routing the Knights 12-4 on Sunday to advance.

Meanwhile, the Huskies shocked the college baseball world by emerging victorious in the Norman Regional, where they were the third seed. They began postseason play with a 4-1 victory over the Duke Blue Devils on Friday followed by a 4-1 win over the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. They fell to Oklahoma 6-4 on Sunday before punching their ticket to the super regionals with a 7-1 win over the Sooners the following day.

Take a look at the odds, per VSiN, and predictions for the Tallahassee Baseball Super Regional below.

Tallahassee Baseball Super Regional Odds

Team ML Florida State Seminoles -320 UConn Huskies +235

Tallahassee Baseball Super Regional Prediction

The Florida State Seminoles have been among the best teams in college baseball throughout the season. Their elite play on both sides of the ball led them to finish the regular season ranked tenth in the nation.

The Seminoles entered the postseason with the tenth-best odds, +1800, to win a national title. They are now tied with the Clemson Tigers for the fifth-best odds, +1200, of any remaining team. Florida State ranks 11th in batting average, tenth in hits, tied for 16th in home runs, tenth in runs scored, 46th in ERA, 45th in strikeouts to walks and 55th in WHIP.

Meanwhile, the UConn Huskies are somewhat of a Cinderella story after finishing the regular season unranked. They entered the postseason tied with two other programs for the 42nd-best odds, +20000, to emerge as national champions. Their +10000 odds are the 15th-best of the 16 remaining teams. UConn ranks 188th in batting average, tied for 126th in hits, tied for 64th in home runs, tied for 141st in runs scored, 41st in ERA, 40th in strikeouts to walks and 38th in WHIP.

Look for the Seminoles to continue their season as they have played at an elite level all year long. Expect Florida State to reach the College World Series for the 24th time in program history - and first since 2019 - as they look to win their first national title.

Tallahassee Baseball Super Regional Pick: Florida State Seminoles (-320)

