Christian Moore of the Tennessee Volunteers was named the third player to win the SEC Triple Crown honor. He also achieved the title of SEC All-Defensive Team acclaim.

However, Moore was unable to bag SEC Player of the Year honors. Despite that, his girlfriend, Gracelyn Veitch, recognized his other impressive achievements and crowned him as her own SEC Player of the Year.

Gracelyn uploaded an Instagram story where she reacted to him winning the SEC Triple Crown.

“That’s my SEC Player of the Year,” she remarked.

Image Credit: Gracelyn Veitch’s Instagram Story

Moore is just the third college baseball player to win the SEC Triple Crown title and the only one to not win the SEC Player of the Year while accomplishing the feat. Rafael Palmeiro and Brett Rooker are the other two players who won the SEC Triple Crown title.

As per Gracelyn’s Instagram posts, she made her relationship Insta-official with Moore on Oct. 17, 2022. The pictures show them posing at a Volunteers football game at Neyland Stadium.

Christian Moore breaks Tennessee baseball’s single-season home run record

Christian Moore now has the Tennessee baseball single-season home run record to his name. The second baseman launched his 52nd career bomb against South Carolina to surpass Sonny Cortez’s 1998 record.

While talking to B The Daily Beacon, Christian Moore discussed his newest feat.

“I think it’s pretty cool,” Moore said. “I try not to really think about that while I’m playing. But that’s something you kind of look back at when you’re older and you’re like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe I did that.’”

Moore, in his three-year college career, accumulated a .333 batting average to go with his 52 home runs.

