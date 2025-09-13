  • home icon
  "They're all good guys" - Jacob deGrom makes feelings known on facing Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil in electric comeback vs. Mets

“They’re all good guys” - Jacob deGrom makes feelings known on facing Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil in electric comeback vs. Mets

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 13, 2025 04:45 GMT
Texas Rangers v New York Mets - Source: Getty
Jacob deGrom makes feelings known on facing Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil in electric comeback vs. Mets - Source: Getty

The New York Mets lost for a seventh consecutive game, and it was a former Met who dealt them the loss as Jacob deGrom returned to Citi Field with the Texas Rangers.

Jacob deGrom, a two-time Cy Young winner with the Mets, pitched seven solid innings to help the Rangers to an 8-3 win over his former team on Friday. In his first game at the ballpark since leaving in free agency in 2022, deGrom faced his former teammates Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil at the plate.

The veteran ace called it a "strange" experience on facing his former teammates in a game for the first time.

also-read-trending Trending
"Yeah it was strange you know," deGrom said. "Haven't faced them except live BP setting or Spring Training...so those guys were my teammates as well. So, knowing them they're all good guys, but you know when it's time to compete you gotta try to figure out a way to get them out."
Jacob deGrom spent nine seasons with the Mets before electing for free agency. He was one of the best pitchers in the game, reflected by his two CY Young wins, during his tenure with the Mets. When asked if he would like to see the Mets retire his No. 48, deGrom said it would be an "honor."

“Every time I took this mound for the Mets, I left it all out there,” deGrom said. “There were obviously some times were I got injured, but you can’t really control that, so when I was on that mound I felt like I left it all out on the field.”
Jacob deGrom reflected on returning to Citi Field as a Ranger

During his nine years with the team from his MLB debut in 2014, Jacob deGrom posted a 2.52 ERA, 0.98 WHIP with 1,607 strikeouts, making him one of the greatest pitchers in franchise history.

Given his record with the franchise, deGrom was emotional on his return to Citi Field.

"I wanted to throw up all day,” deGrom said after the game. “Honestly, it felt like I was making my debut, really. There were nerves, obviously. I hadn’t been back here.”

The veteran ace's only blemish was a three-run third inning, but he was supported well by the Rangers offense on the night.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
