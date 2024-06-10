“This super is insane man”: Fans taken aback as Clemson baseball’s Cam Cannarella hit game-tying 3-run homer in ninth vs. Florida

It seemed like a moment that could go down in Clemson's baseball history. Had things gone differently, Cam Cannarella would have been remembered as the player who saved the Tigers' 2024 season. Down three runs to Florida in the top of the ninth, with a score of 9-6, with runners in first and second, Cam Cannarella hit a three-run homer that tied the game and breathed some life into his team's postseason hopes.

Fans were quick to react to how insane this final Super Regional game was and Cam Cannarella's efforts:

"This game is drunk!!! That catch to end the inning is insane!!! Coach Dabo might throw him a scholarship"

Despite ultimately winning the game, some Gators fans questioned coach Kevin O'Sullivan's wisdom in letting his pitcher stay for too long:

"Don't question Sully often on pitching decisions because he's one of the best in the game, but I just don't see why you wouldn't go to a fresh arm in the 9th and especially after 2 liners to start the inning"

It was a common sentiment:

"You can tell Neely was gassed. Shocked Sully left him in"

In general, fans loved this post-season action in South Carolina:

Florida rallies and Clemson falters: Gators win, Cam Cannarella and the Tigers lose

The game ended up going to extra innings, with Florida winning it 11-10 in thirteen. In the bottom of the 13th, Michael Robertson hit a two-run double with the bases loaded, giving the win to the Gators. However, arguably, the true hero of the Swamp was catcher Brody Donay.

At the top of the 13th, Florida's reliever, Luke McNeillie, hit Clemson's Ty Olenchuk with a pitch. The Tigers inserted pinch runner Devin Parks to attempt a base steal, which Donay prevented by achieving the pick-off. This moment of the game would become crucial when two batters later, Alden Mathes hit a solo homer for Clemson, instead of a two-run one. Had Parks been still on base, Robertson's later heroics would have only tied the game.

In the end, Cam Cannarella wasn't meant to be the hero of the day.

