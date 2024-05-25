Maya Brady, the niece of Tom Brady, and the UCLA Bruins softball team will make their eighth World Series appearance in nine years as they bagged an 8-0 win over 11th-ranked Georgia in game one of their best-of-three NCAA Super Regional on Thursday.

After the game, Maya was available for an interview while she shook hands with her teammates on the ground. Her talking to the reporters while also shaking her teammates' hands made for a hilarious moment where one of the teammates gave her a monkey soft toy.

Tom Brady could not stop himself from remarking on the light-hearted moment. He took it to his Instagram stories to write a message for his niece.

"Way to go," wrote Brady with hearts and laughing emojis.

Image Credit: Tom Brady's Instagram Story

Apart from being related to the seven-time Super Bowl champion, she also has third baseman Kevin Youkilis, a two-time World Series winner, as her uncle.

Maya Brady showed out in the game against Georgia

Maya Brady had three hits in four at-bats, including two home runs, in UCLA's six-inning win. She swung one of the hottest bats in college softball history which helped the No. 6 Bruins to punch their ticket to the World Series.

The back-to-back Pac-12 Conference player of the year has an impressive postseason record, going for 9-for-12 across four games with six- extra-base hits and five RBIs. She kickstarted the UCLA offense with a solo home run at the bottom of the first inning, setting the tone for the game.

On the off-field side of things, the head coach of the team, Armando Gonzalez, hired a mental performance coach who has been working with the squad to put them at ease. Brady believes that has helped the team to play more loose.

“For us, it honestly lifts a weight off of us,” Maya Brady said as per Yahoo Sports.“Yes, we obviously have a say in our performance, but at the end of the day, there's an outcome that's already written that no matter if we strike out or we go four for four, that was the outcome that was supposed to happen. I think for us, it just allows us to kind of let go and play free.”

Brady also helped turn two double plays on defense to help pitcher Kaitlyn Terry. The freshman pitcher allowed a baserunner in each of the first five innings and helped the team work their way out of danger.