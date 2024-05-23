Tommy White vs Kentucky stats: How did the LSU baseball star perform during 11-0 upset victory over Wildcats

The LSU Tigers have looked outstanding throughout the first two games of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, and Tommy White has been a significant factor in their success. The Tigers are the 11th seed in the conference tournament and are playing well. They defeated the third-seeded Kentucky Wildcats 11-0 on Wednesday afternoon.

White had a strong showing at the plate as the third baseman batted second in today's lineup and finished the game going 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, four RBIs and a pair of runs scored. However, his significant blow in the game was at the top of the eighth inning, with the bases loaded, as White sent a ball over the right field wall for a grand slam to give the LSU Tigers an 11-0 lead.

Tommy White and the LSU Tigers will await the winner of the No. 2 seed Arkansas Razorbacks and the No. 10 seed South Carolina Gamecocks.

What has Tommy White done during the season so far for the LSU Tigers?

Tommy White has been one of the best college baseball players throughout the season and should continue to be a dominant figure in the LSU Tigers lineup.

Excluding today's action, he has a .345 batting average and 1.103 OPS with 23 home runs, 64 RBIs and 55 runs scored. White is no slouch in the field either as he has a .979 fielding percentage throughout the 2024 season.

Can the LSU Tigers make the NCAA Tournament this season?

The LSU Tigers have looked outstanding during the SEC Tournament thus far. They have done well in the first two games of the tourney. They may still be able to make it as an at-large bid as the team has performed well throughout the season.

With key players like Tommy White in the lineup performing well, the Tigers should make the NCAA Tournament, regardless of how they play the remainder of the SEC Tournament.