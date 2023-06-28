Top 5 Wake Forest Demon Deacons baseball prospects to watch out for in the 2023 MLB Draft: Rhett Lowder, Brock Wilken and more

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons had an incredible season, falling just short of their goals. The Demon Deacons were defeated 2-0 by the eventual-champion LSU Tigers in a thrilling 11th inning double elimination game in the College World Series semifinals. Wake Forest finished the season with a 54-16 record.

They will face several departures to the 2023 MLB Draft. Take a look at the best draft prospects from the program below.

#1: Wake Forest Demon Deacons SP Rhett Lowder

Rhett Lowder is projected to be selected in the top ten of next month's draft, according to MLB.com. Lowder is coming off of an incredible year in which he was 15-0 with a 1.87 ERA in 19 starts. He allowed 25 earned runs in 120.1 innings pitched while striking out 143 batters. Over three years at Wake Forest, he was 30-5 with a 3.29 ERA and 326 strikeouts in 49 appearances, 47 of which were starts.

#2: Wake Forest Demon Deacons 3B Brock Wilken

Brock Wilken is projected to be selected in the latter half of the first round of next month's draft, according to MLB.com. Wilken hit .345 with 31 home runs, 82 RBIs and a 1.313 OPS in 66 games played this season. He also spent three years at Wake Forest, hitting .299 with 71 home runs, 203 RBIs and a 1.098 OPS.

#3: Wake Forest Demon Deacons SP Teddy McGraw

Teddy McGraw is projected to be selected in the top-85 picks of next month's draft, according to MLB.com. McGraw was a projected first-round selection; however, an injury cost him the entire 2023 season. He also missed his entire senior season due to Tommy John surgery, leaving question marks about his long-term health. In two seasons, McGraw was 5-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 34 appearances, 12 of which were starts.

#4: Wake Forest Demon Deacons SP Seth Keener

Seth Keener is projected to be selected in the top-110 picks of next month's draft, according to MLB.com. Keener was 8-2 with a 2.69 ERA in 23 appearances, eight of which were starts, this season. He allowed 21 earned runs in 70.1 innings pitched while striking out 94 batters. Over three years at Wake Forest, Keener was 13-3 with a 4.37 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 54 appearances, 19 of which were starts.

#5: Wake Forest Demon Deacons SP Sean Sullivan

Sean Sullivan is projected to be selected in the top-120 picks of next month's draft, according to MLB.com. Sullivan was 5-3 with a 2.45 ERA in 17 appearances, ten of which were starts, this season. He allowed 19 earned runs in 69.2 innings pitched while striking out 111 batters. Over two seasons of college baseball, one of which was spent Wake Forest, Sullivan was 10-5 with a 3.42 ERA and 189 strikeouts in 30 appearances, 23 of which were starts.

