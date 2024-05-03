UGA pitcher cheating reports: What did the Georgia player do?

People always push the boundaries of the rules in sports to gain an advantage. Recently, a Georgia Bulldogs pitcher was caught cheating in a game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Texas A&M Aggies last weekend.

During Saturday's game, pitcher Christian Mracna was seen bending over in the bullpen away from cameras and using a foreign substance on his glove. This was before he entered the game.

Then, Mracna pitched a pair of innings against the Aggies in the 5-4 win over the top-ranked program. He threw 30 pitches in the game and struck out all six hitters he faced. During the outing, Mracna constantly touched his glove with his thumb.

Use of a foreign substance is not allowed, but college baseball does not have a check between innings. MLB adopted checks between each inning in 2021.

The video below shows Jomboy Media's breakdown of the situation.

Has either side said anything about the UGA pitcher cheating?

Not much has been discussed from the Georgia Bulldogs or the Texas A&M Bulldogs. However, Aggies coach Jim Schlossnagle briefly touched upon the topic in a text to The Associated Press. He was asked if he believed Christian Mracna was cheating.

"Certainly appears that way. It's part of the game ... wish we would've caught it," Schlossnagle said.

After the game, Mracna was not made available for comment. He has not publicly commented on the alleged incident as of this writing.

How has Christian Mracna done throughout the season for the Georgia Bulldogs?

Christian Mracna, the UGA pitcher caught cheating on Saturday, has been doing decently well as a pitcher for the Georgia Bulldogs. He has been primarily used as a starting pitcher. He has appeared to pitch in 13 games, starting in 10. In 36.0 innings, he has a 4.00 ERA and a 1.53 WHIP while recording his first save of the season on Saturday.

Hitters have been hitting his pitches at a decent level, as he has a .243 opposing batting average. Mracna has been a power pitcher, with 57 strikeouts in 36.0 innings of work.