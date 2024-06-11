Vols star Christian Moore's GF Gracelyn Veitch expresses excitement as team makes their way to College World Series - "Let's go to Omaha baby"

Christian Moore and the Tennessee Volunteers made their way to Omaha, Nebraska, for the Men's College World Series. The team played against Evansville on Sunday, June 9, and won the game 12-1.

Moore, the star player of the team, uploaded a series of images on his Instagram account that showed the team celebrating their win. He also posed with his longtime girlfriend, Gracelyn Veitch, who wrote a comment on the post:

"Let's go to Omaha baby"

Image Credit: _cmo1/Instagram

When the team played against Evansville, the Vols set the postseason program record for most single-game home runs.

The Vols smashed even home runs against their opponent, breaking their previous record of six sets during the second game of the 2021 Knoxville Super Regional against LSU.

Christian Moore was the first player to start a streak of home runs in Game 3 of the Knoxville Super Regional. The Vols have 173 home runs this season, and the program record has been 158, which was set in 2022.

Christian Moore will be one of the top picks in the upcoming MLB draft

The Tennessee Vols have well-positioned players, thus helping the teams win super regional games.

If the team wins the national championship trophy, Christian Moore will have a huge part in it. The junior infielder has shown his prowess in several statistical categories, including batting average, home runs, and RBI. He also earned first-team all-SEC honors. Moore is considered a top prospect for the 2024 MLB Draft, which will be held from July 14 to 16, and will be a first-round pick.

Tennessee had produced 21 first-round picks in their program history. As per MLB.com, the Tampa Bay Ray can pick him as the No. 18 overall pick, while The Athletic has placed him on the No. 26 overall spot.

