Walker Jenkins MLB Draft Profile: Height, weight, stats, and projected pick for North Carolina outfielder

Walker Jenkins is considered one of the top overall prospects, and the best high school prospect, in the 2023 MLB draft.

The 18-year-old outfielder, who stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 210 pounds, has five-tool potential, according to Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com, who wrote:

"Scouts praise his makeup as much as his considerable tools. Gatorade's North Carolina Player of the Year in both 2022 and 2023, Jenkins is built to hit for power with a strong 6-foot-3 frame and a quick left-handed stroke.

"He already shows the ability to turn on quality fastballs and drive them out of the park to right field, and his pop extends to the opposite field as well. While his hitting ability doesn't stand out quite as much as his double-plus raw power, he has a sweet swing and makes consistent hard contact.

"Though Jenkins displayed plus speed earlier in his high school career, he has slowed a bit as he has gotten stronger and now is more of a solid runner. His instincts may allow the North Carolina recruit to remain in center field, with his reads and routes enhancing his range. If not, his plus arm strength will help him to fit the profile of a slugging right fielder."

How did Walker Jenkins perform in high school?

Walker Jenkins played four years as an outfielder at South Brunswick High School in Southport, North Carolina.

As a freshman, he appeared in just four games, hitting .417 with five RBIs, two stolen bases and a 1.083 OPS. Jenkins appeared in 13 games the following season before suffering a hamstring injury. He hit .436 with four home runs, eight RBIs, 16 stolen bases and a 1.454 OPS.

As a junior in 2022, he appeared in 30 games, hitting .527 with 10 home runs, 40 RBIs, 18 stolen bases and a 1.660 OPS. As a senior, he hit .417 with a 1.265 OPS.

His fielding was also a strong suit as he had a .978 fielding percentage in high school.

Walker Jenkins is ranked as the fourth overall prospect and the top high school prospect in the 2023 MLB draft, according to MLB.com. While he committed to the North Carolina Tar Heels, it's hard to envision Jenkins turning down the payday that will come with being a top five selection in the draft.

