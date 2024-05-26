WATCH: Dixon Williams' daring home steal seals Pirates' thrilling win in AAC semifinal

Dixon Williams was the hero of the day. There are few things more daring in baseball than stealing home plate. This is what infielder Dixon Williams did for the East Carolina Pirates on Saturday, helping them win their Wichita State encounter, 5-4.

With the bases loaded, two outs, and a pitcher's count of 0-2 in the bottom of the ninth, Wichita State's pitcher Nate Adler threw a wild pitch above the head of outfielder Cam Clonch. Williams, who at the time was in third base, seized the moment and threw himself for the home plate to win the game.

With the win, the East Carolina Pirates forced a second game in the AAC semifinal. Pitcher Danny Beal was awarded the victory, after coming in the ninth inning to provide relief.

Pirates starting pitcher Ethan Norby threw 4.1 innings, striking out two batters and giving up a walk. All was for naught, however, as the Pirates fell in the second semifinal game, 12-2.

Dixon Williams, ECU rebound from 14-4 defeat to Wichita State on Thursday, but fall short of final

Dixon Williams' East Carolina Pirates had fallen to Wichita State just a few days prior, falling into the losing side of the AAC tournament bracket. On Friday, after the 14-4 defeat on Thursday, East Carolina eliminated Rice 8-7.

Of the initial 14-4 defeat, East Carolina's head coach Cliff Godwin had this to say:

"I thought we really were good for five innings, in the sixth inning, we had one out, we walked a guy, made an error, and then the pitcher doesn't cover first base on a groundball to the right side. Then they got some swings off. It's tough to win any college baseball game when you give up seven in one inning and then the next inning, give up four."

After advancing to the semifinal game against Wichita State it seemed like the Pirates could pull off their revenge, after stunningly winning the morning game. However, in the second forced game in the afternoon, Wichita State prevailed heavily. They won 12-2 to advance to the 2024 American Baseball Championship final against Tulane.