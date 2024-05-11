WATCH: Florida State’s baseball stadium damaged as storm hits Tennessee

Florida State's baseball stadium took plenty of damage after severe thunderstorms and a tornado hit Tallahassee on Friday morning. The Seminoles' Dick Howser Stadium right field wall and foul pole were knocked over by the strong winds.

As per reports, the netting protecting the scoreboard in left field and the scoreboard itself also took a lot of damage. Videos from the aftermath of the storm showed the tall, green fence in the right field had fallen over and was leaning over the rest of the right field wall.

As per Christian Oliver, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, several storms intensified as they neared the city of Tallahassee, which led to a tornado.

“As that line was approaching the city, we had three distinct circulations, each with their own tornado debris signature,” Oliver said, via the Tallahassee Democrat. “It looked like they were all kind of coming together into one tornadic capable storm.”

The Seminoles have three home games remaining this season and will need a huge fix-up of their stadium and ground if they are to continue playing at Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium.

Fortunately for fans, the Seminoles will travel for their next series, giving the staff at the stadium time to repair the damage. Nonetheless, it is unclear whether the stadium will be fixed up to host Florida State's next home game.

A look at Florida State's remaining fixtures in the 2024 college baseball season

The eighth-ranked Seminoles have a 36-10 overall record (14-9 in the Atlantic Coast Conference). They will begin a three-game away series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

Link Jarrett's team will also travel to face Stetson on May 14. The Seminoles will end their regular season by hosting Georgia Tech in a three-game series from May 16.

Florida State is on course to play in the ACC Baseball Tournament this year. The team has shown considerable improvement since last season, when it posted a losing 23-31 record.

The Seminoles hope to put up a deep run in the postseason as well.

