With the Army Black Knights two runs above during the bottom of the first, Charlie Condon hit a homer to get the Georgia Bulldogs within striking distance. He shot his 36th home run of the year, for a whopping 414 feet. In the end, Georgia defeated the Army 8-7.

Condon's home run was the start of a rally that put the Bulldogs in the lead from the sixth inning onwards.

Charlie Condon had already broken the NCAA single-season home run record, which stood at 34 after the bat-ball coefficient restitution in 2011. He's still far away from the overall record, which stands at 48 and was set in 1985 by Pete Incanviglia of Oklahoma State.

Condon currently stands at No. 6 on the list, tied with Auburn's Russ Spence, who set the number in 1988. The upside is, that Condon set it in seven fewer games.

What does Charlie Condon think about his rise to fame?

Condon went to Georgia after being denied a walk-on position at Tennessee and only being offered spots at Div-III schools that wanted him to play more football than baseball.

In May, he spoke to ESPN about his unexpected path to national attention:

"It's a question I ask myself to this day, it's hard to say that it's taken me by surprise because I know how hard I've worked to get to this spot.

"But at the same time, if I pick my head up and look back at the last three years, and where I was in high school and my freshman year when I was just competing to stick around and hold on to my roster spot, I couldn't have imagined being here."

Currently, Charlie Condon leads the NCAA in batting average (.443), home runs (35), slugging percentage (1.043), total bases (219), and home runs per game (.65). He's widely considered to be the top prospect for the upcoming 2024 MLB Draft.