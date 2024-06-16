WATCH: UNC baseball players celebrate excitedly on receiving Air Jordan 11 Low 'Space Jam'

UNC Baseball are no strangers to celebrating success in special ways. While the Tar Heels are chasing their first ever College World Series title this year, the team's management decided to surprise its hard-working players with a special present.

This special gift was a pair of Air Jordan 11 Low 'Space Jam' sneakers. Upon receiving them, the Tar Heels players were not able to take their eyes off the special shoes. Some of them even took pictures of their latest pair of footwear.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Nike continued Air Jordan's legacy by releasing the Air Jordan 11 Low 'Space Jam' on May 18. A pair of these shoes costs $190.

The 'Space Jam' part of the shoe's name is inspired from the live animation movie 'Space Jam'. The movie saw Michael Jordan team up with Bugs Bunny and other popular cartoon characters to take on aliens from outer space.

UNC Baseball kicked off the 2024 College World Series with a victory

The No. 4 national seed began on a winning note in Omaha, edging out the No. 12 seed, Virginia Cavaliers 3-2 in the tournament opener. Both teams put on a solid show, trading leads before the ninth inning.

NCAA Baseball: College World Series-North Carolina v Virginia

The Tar Heels kicked off the scoring with Anthony Donofrio driving in their first run in the bottom of the first. The Cavaliers came back through Henry Ford and Griff O'Ferrell, who drove in an RBI each in the top of the third and sixth, respectively.

The Tar Heels tied the game in the bottom of the seventh through Casey Cook's single RBI. Then, their season's top sensation, Vance Honeycutt walked off the game with a single.

The Tar Heels will take on the Tennessee Volunteers in the winner's bracket of bracket 1 after the top seed's narrow 12-11 victory over the Florida State Seminoles. Their game will take place on June 16 at 7 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback