What channel was the Tennessee vs. LSU baseball game on today? Start time, live stream, starting lineup for SEC baseball championship

The Tennessee Volunteers and LSU Tigers faced off with the SEC baseball championship on the line. Tennessee was looking to win its fifth Southeastern Conference Tournament in program history, while LSU was in search of its 13th. The Volunteers were able to fend off a late comeback from the Tigers to win 4-3.

Take a look at when the two teams played below.

What time did Tennessee play LSU in the SEC Tournament championship?

Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers vs. LSU Tigers

Date: Sunday, May 26, 2024

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Venue: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, Alabama

Tennessee vs. LSU live stream info

The Tennessee Volunteers' pivotal matchup with the LSU Tigers was aired on ESPN2. It was also live-streamed on ESPN and FuboTV.

Trending

Tennessee vs. LSU past stats

The Tennessee Volunteers, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, are led by Tony Vitello, who is in his seventh season leading the program. It is his first head coaching opportunity at the collegiate level after spending the previous 15 years as an assistant coach with stints with the Missouri Tigers, TCU Horned Frogs and Arkansas Razorbacks. He has led the Volunteers to a 285-110 record.

They have been elite on both sides of the ball and have remained atop the standings throughout the season. Tennessee finished the regular season ranked first in the nation. They rank 11th in batting average, 13th in hits, second in home runs, fourth in runs, third in ERA, second in strikeouts to walks and third in WHIP. The Volunteers have the best odds, +500, to win the national championship, which would mark their first title in program history.

Meanwhile, the 11th-seeded LSU Tigers are led by Jay Johnson, who is in his third year leading the program. He spent the previous six seasons leading the Arizona Wildcats preceded by a two-year stint leading the Nevada Wolf Pack. He also coached the Point Loma Nazarene Sea Lions for one season in 2005. Johnson has a 451-232 record as a head coach.

He led LSU to their seventh national championship in program history in 2023. Their +900 odds to repeat as champions are the fourth-best in college baseball. The Tigers have been a middle-of-the-pick team in terms of their offense and pitching staff.