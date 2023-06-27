What happened to Alex Milazzo? LSU catcher exits game 3 of the world series finals early

Alex Milazzo, catcher for the Louisiana State University Tigers, injured himself in the final game of the Men's College World Series. LSU were the convincing victors by an 18-4 score in the game against Florida State as they took the showcase Series 2-1 in Omaha, Nebraska.

The incident occurred in the top of the fourth with Alex Milazzo attempting to complete a run. Cade Beloso hit a single to right field that moved the LSU catcher toward third from first. With the throw arriving late, Milazzo continued his run to home plate.

On his way to the plate, he had to leap over the University of Florida catcher BT Riopelle who missed the tag. Milazzo then landed awkwardly on the plate and immediately fell to the ground in a lot of pain. He was helped off the field by the training staff to a standing ovation from the majority of the crowd who were LSU Tigers supporters.

Mr Matthew CFB @MrMatthewCFB Alex Milazzo scores from First but he is down in discomfort. Hope it’s nothing serious. Alex Milazzo scores from First but he is down in discomfort. Hope it’s nothing serious. https://t.co/T3Vpv1ueja

LSU was leading 10-2 at this stage. Hayden Travinski replaced Alex Milazzo as he left the field. He returned to the dugout in the bottom of the fifth innings with the help of an orthopedic boot. Later reports suggested that the LSU catcher suffered a fractured shin and won't be requiring surgery.

Milazzo has been hitting .281 this year with 15 RBIs and 27 hits. As per the Tigers roster, he still has three years of eligibility left.

Alex Milazzo gets carried onto the field by teammate Paul Skenes to celebrate

The LSU players showed a lot of camaraderie even after their win. Pitcher Paul Skenes carried Miazzo onto the field as their entire team jumped to celebrate after they got the last out. The sheer joy of the moment was captured on video.

The LSU Tigers won their seventh NCAA Division-I Men's College World Series and their first since 2009. They also made it to the final in 2017 but interestingly lost to Florida that time around.

Poll : 0 votes