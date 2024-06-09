What happened to Braden Montgomery? Exploring latest update on Texas A&M baseball star

The Texas A&M Aggies have been one of the favorites to win the 2024 College World Series, but it appears they will be without one of their stars in junior outfielder Braden Montgomery. The injury happened during their 10-6 Game 1 victory over the Oregon Ducks in the super regionals when he suffered a lower leg injury in the bottom of the first inning on Saturday.

Montgomery slid into home on a play at the plate and appeared to plant his leg in an awkward position before sliding head-first. He attempted to walk off on his own power before collapsing to the ground before getting an air cast on the ankle and being helped off the field. Montgomery was shown later in the game in the dugout with street clothes on and sporting a walking boot.

After the game, he took part in the Aggie War Hymn while on crutches. Asked after the game about the extent of the injury, Aggies coach Jim Schlossnagle did not know the exact injury but that Braden Montgomery likely will not be returning this season.

Trending

"Don't think he will be back," Schlossnagle said. "I don't know the injury exactly, (I) haven't talked to the doctors. But yeah, I think he's done for the year."

Montgomery, a junior right fielder, is projected to be a top five pick in the 2024 MLB draft, He played in all 61 games and has a 1.187 OPS with 27 home runs, 85 RBIs, 65 runs and five stolen bases on seven attempts.

Expand Tweet

Will the injury to Braden Montgomery affect his draft status?

Braden Montgomery is going to remain a top draft choice. He has incredible talent outside of speed. He has a strong hitting approach, reflected in his walk-to-strikeout ratio (53 walks to 59 strikeouts).

His injury may keep him out of the super regionals and the College World Series, should A&M advance, but Montgomery is still one of the country's top players.

A&M hosts Oregon in Game 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST on Sunday. Game 3, if necessary, will be Monday at a time to be determined.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback