What time did Georgia play Georgia Tech? Start time, TV channel, live stream - June 2, Athens Regional 2024

The Georgia Bulldogs entered Sunday's matchup with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets with the opportunity to secure a spot in the NCAA Super Regionals. The Bulldogs were the only team in the Athens Regional without a loss, while the Yellow Jackets had suffered one loss in the double-elimination tournament.

Georgia advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals with an 8-6 victory over their in-state rivals. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but Georgia Tech answered with one run in the bottom half of the inning and four in the second to take a 5-2 lead. The score remained the same until the fifth when Georgia added a run.

The Bulldogs scored once in the eighth inning and another in the ninth to send the game to extra innings. They scored three in the top half of the frame, while the Yellow Jackets scored just once.

Take a look at when the two teams played below:

What time did Georgia play Georgia Tech?

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Date: Sunday, June 2, 2024

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN+

Venue: Foley Field, Athens, Georgia

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech live streaming info

The Georgia Bulldogs' pivotal matchup with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets was aired on ESPN+. It was also live streamed on FuboTV.

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech past stats

The Georgia Bulldogs are led by Wes Johnson, who is in his first season leading the program.

It's his first head coaching opportunity at the collegiate level. He spent last season as the pitching coach of the national champion LSU Tigers. Johnson spent the previous four seasons in the same role at the MLB level with the Minnesota Twins and has led the Bulldogs to a 42-15 record.

The Bulldogs entered the tournament tied for the 12th-best odds, +2500, to win the national championship. They ranked 11th in the nation entering the tournament. They have been strong on both sides of the ball, ranking 29th in batting average, tied for 60th in hits, third in home runs, seventh in runs scored, 103rd in ERA, 48th in strikeouts to walks and 94th in WHIP.

Meanwhile, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are led by Danny Hall, who is in his 31st year leading the program. He spent the previous six seasons leading the Kent State Golden Flashes and has a 1411-774-1 record as a coach.

Their +12500 odds to win the national championship were tied for the 35th-best in college baseball entering the tournament. The Yellow Jackets have been strong on both sides of the ball, ranking 26th in batting average, tied for 62nd in hits, tied for 38th in home runs, 50th in runs, 197th in ERA, 78th in strikeouts to walks and 149th in WHIP.

