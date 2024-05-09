What time does Georgia play South Carolina? Start time, TV Channel, live stream - May 10th, College Baseball 2024

The college baseball season is in full swing as the regular season is nearing its conclusion. The No.15-ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to visit the No.13-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks for a three-game set this weekend. Both teams will have just three games remaining on their schedule following the matchup.

With the SEC Tournament set to begin on May 21st and the NCAA Regionals slated to kick off on May 31st, each game from here on will be very important to postseason seeding. Take a look at how to watch the Bulldogs and Gamecocks matchup on Friday, May 10th.

What time does Georgia play South Carolina?

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

Date: Friday, May 10th, 2024

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Channel: SEC Network

Venue: Founders Park, Columbia, South Carolina

Georgia vs. South Carolina Live Stream Info

The Georgia Bulldogs game against the South Carolina Gamecocks will be aired on the SEC Network. It will also be live streamed on ESPN.

Georgia vs. South Carolina Past Stats

The Georgia Bulldogs are led by Wes Johnson, who is in his first season leading the program. It is his first head coaching opportunity at the collegiate level. He spent last season as the pitching coach of the national champion LSU Tigers. Johnson spent the previous four seasons in the same role at the MLB level with the Minnesota Twins.

Their offense is led by Charlie Condon, who is hitting .459 with 33 home runs, 69 RBIs, 70 runs, 83 hits, and a 1.673 OPS. He leads the nation in batting average, home runs, and OPS, while ranking tied for second in hits and in the top-ten in both runs and RBIs.

The Georgia Bulldogs have been among the best teams in the nation offensively and have seven players hitting over .300. Their team batting average is .306, while their team OPS is 1.041. Their pitching staff has not found the same success, however, they boast a team ERA of 5.31.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are led by Mark Kingston, who is in his seventh year leading the program. He spent the previous three seasons leading the South Florida Bulls, preceded by a five-year stint leading the Illinois State Redbirds. The Gamecocks have had a balanced offense. They have a team batting average of .277 and a team OPS of .911. Their pitching staff has posted a 4.49 ERA.

