When are the 2024 NCAA Regionals? Key dates, locations and more explored 

The 2024 NCAA Regionals are drawing closer as conference tournaments are in full swing nationwide. While there is still a lot to be determined – including which teams will qualify for the 64-team postseason field set to be announced during a selection show on May 27 at noon ET – the postseason picture is beginning to take shape.

While the College World Series will not begin until June 14, there will be plenty of postseason baseball leading up to the final eight teams battling it out in Omaha, Nebraska.

Here's a look at key dates and locations for the opening round of the college baseball postseason.

When are the 2024 NCAA Regionals?

The 2024 NCAA Regionals will begin on May 31 with the round continuing until June 3. The first round splits the 64 teams into 16 brackets, with the top seed in each bracket hosting the round. It is a double elimination, round-robin tournament meaning that each team in the bracket will play each other and a team isn't eliminated until they lose twice.

It is unclear which 16 teams will host the NCAA Regionals yet as the results of the ongoing conference tournaments will determine that. Postseason seeding will not be finalized until Monday, May 27, providing teams with the opportunity to strengthen their postseason cases. The top 16 seeds in the tournament will host games in the opening round.

Meanwhile, the top eight seeds will have hosting rights through the NCAA Super Regionals, which kick off on either June 7 or June 8 and last through June 9 or June 10, provided they are not eliminated in the opening round. The second round pits the 16 regional winners against one another, split into eight, best-of-three series.

While the postseason bracket will not be announced until Monday, tournament odds have already been revealed. The Tennessee Volunteers, +500, are the favorites to win the national championship. The Texas A&M Aggies, Arkansas Razorbacks, Clemson Tigers and Kentucky Wildcats round out the top five with +600, +800, +900 and +1000 odds, respectively.