When are the 2024 NCAA Super Regionals? Key dates, locations and more explored 

The 2024 NCAA Super Regionals are almost upon us as college baseball teams around the nation are in the midst of playing in conference tournaments. There is still plenty to be determined, however, fans will have answers soon. The 64-team postseason field is set to be announced during a selection show that will take place on May 27 at noon ET.

The 2024 College World Series, which will feature the final eight teams standing, is still several weeks away as it is set to kick off on June 14 in Omaha, Nebraska. The beginning of the college baseball postseason, however, is much closer.

Here's a look at key dates and locations for the second round of the college baseball postseason.

When are the 2024 NCAA Super Regionals?

The 2024 NCAA Super Regionals are slated to begin on June 7 while the round will continue until June 10, when the eight-team field for the 2024 College World Series will be set. The second round splits the 16 remaining teams into eight pairings that will battle it out in a best-of-three series to determine which teams head to Omaha, Nebraska.

The teams awarded the top-eight seeds during Monday's selection show will have hosting rights through the NCAA Super Regionals, provided they are not eliminated in the NCAA Regionals. The first round of the tournament will begin on May 31, lasting through June 3.

It will split the 64 teams that qualify for the postseason into 16 brackets of four, with the top 16 seeds receiving hosting rights. The opening round of the NCAA baseball tournament is a double-elimination, round-robin tournament. Each team in the bracket will play one another and teams will need to lose twice in order to be eliminated.

Teams will look to strengthen their postseason case over the weekend by winning their respective conference titles. Despite there still being plenty to clear up in terms of the postseason picture, the tournament odds have already been revealed with the Tennessee Volunteers, +500, as the favorites to win the national championship.

They are followed by the Texas A&M Aggies, Arkansas Razorbacks, Clemson Tigers and Kentucky Wildcats – who have +600, +800, +900 and +1000 odds, respectively.