When is the Baseball College World Series 2024? Schedule, channel, tickets, location and more

With the arrival of May, college baseball is in its late-season stretch run to the College World Series. Conference play is finishing up, and league tournaments are coming. On the final Monday in May, on May 27, the NCAA Tournament field will be announced. That Friday, May 31, the NCAA Tournament begins.

But merely making the 64-team tournament is the beginning of things. First comes regional play, and then super regional play. The eight Super Regional winners then battle in the eight-team College World Series, which begins June 14. That event is the pinnacle of the college baseball season and produces a high volume of must-see moments. Here's the scoop on the 2024 CWS.

College World Series Schedule

Schwab Field, either under its current name or former name as TD Ameritrade Park, has hosted the CWS since 2011.

The College World Series will begin on Friday, June 14. Because of the double-elimination nature of the event, it's not entirely clear when the series will wrap up. It's slated to finish by Monday, June 24, although it could wrap up a day early.

How to buy 2024 College World Series tickets?

Ticketmaster is the NCAA's selected vendor for CWS tickets. The website lists tickets by either individual game or by sessions, with some games, such as Friday's two opening games, set in a single session. That said, only single-game tickets are on sale. Tickets for Friday's opening games in the highest sections of the stadium are currently starting at $48.

How to watch College World Series 2024

ESPN will broadcast the entire NCAA Tournament on its group of networks. The final television details have not been provided, but every tournament game, up through and including the College World Series, will be shown on part of ESPN's platform. NRG Media will also provide audio coverage through Westwood One, with several audio streaming options, including WestwoodOne and Sirius XM.

College Baseball World Series 2024 location

The CWS has been played in Omaha, Nebraska, since 1950. That said, its current location, Charles Schwab Field, is much newer. That facility, opened as TD Ameritrade Park, took over CWS hosting duties in 2011. Before that time, the series was played at nearby Johnny Rosenblatt Stadium.

Rosenblatt Stadium was opened in 1948 and seated 23,145 fans for CWS games. It was also home to Omaha's minor-league baseball affiliate. From 1969 to 2010, that was the Omaha Royals, the Class AAA affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.

Schwab Field has a capacity of 24,505, although it can be expanded to nearly 35,000. The stadium's attendance record is from a 2015 CWS game between LSU and TCU, when 28,846 fans attended. In 2019, Major League Baseball used the stadium for a major league game just before the series. The Kansas City Royals bested the Detroit Tigers 7-3.

What are you looking forward to in the 2024 CWS? We'd love to hear from you below in our comments section!